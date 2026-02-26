Tenancy Deposit Protection: Rules, Schemes & Penalties (2026 Guide)

Last updated: February 2026

Every landlord in England and Wales must protect their tenant’s deposit in a government-approved scheme. Get it wrong and you face penalties of up to three times the deposit amount – plus you won’t be able to evict your tenant.

Here’s what you need to do, which scheme to use, and what happens if you don’t comply.

What is Tenancy Deposit Protection?

Since 2007, landlords in England and Wales have been legally required to protect deposits taken for assured shorthold tenancies (ASTs) in a government-approved tenancy deposit scheme.

The rules exist to:

Stop landlords unfairly withholding deposits

Give tenants a way to dispute deductions

Provide a neutral adjudication process for disagreements

Which Deposits Must Be Protected?

You must protect a deposit if:

The tenancy is an assured shorthold tenancy (AST)

The property is in England or Wales

The deposit was taken on or after 6 April 2007

This includes:

Cash deposits

Deposits paid by a third party (parents, guarantors, employers)

“Pet deposits” or additional deposits for pets

Any refundable payment taken as security

You do NOT need to protect:

Holding deposits (though separate rules apply under the Tenant Fees Act)

Rent paid in advance

Deposits for tenancies that are not ASTs (e.g. company lets, high-value properties over £100,000/year rent)

The Three Approved Schemes

There are three government-approved deposit protection schemes in England:

1. Deposit Protection Service (DPS)

Type: Custodial (free) and Insured

Custodial (free) and Insured Website: depositprotection.com

depositprotection.com Custodial: Deposit held by DPS, free to use

Deposit held by DPS, free to use Insured: Deposit held by landlord, fee applies

2. MyDeposits

Type: Custodial and Insured

Custodial and Insured Website: mydeposits.co.uk

mydeposits.co.uk Custodial: Deposit held by MyDeposits

Deposit held by MyDeposits Insured: Deposit held by landlord, fee applies

3. Tenancy Deposit Scheme (TDS)

Type: Custodial and Insured

Custodial and Insured Website: tenancydepositscheme.com

tenancydepositscheme.com Custodial: Deposit held by TDS

Deposit held by TDS Insured: Deposit held by landlord, fee applies

Custodial vs Insured – What’s the Difference?

Custodial schemes:

The scheme holds the deposit

Usually free to use

Deposit released at end of tenancy when both parties agree or after adjudication

Less paperwork for landlords

Insured schemes:

The landlord holds the deposit

Annual fee payable to the scheme

Scheme guarantees the deposit if landlord fails to return it

Landlord has use of the money during the tenancy

The 30-Day Rule

You must protect the deposit within 30 days of receiving it.

The 30-day deadline applies from whichever is later:

The date you receive the deposit, OR

The date the tenancy becomes an AST (relevant for fixed-term tenancies that convert)

Example: You receive a deposit on 1 March. You must protect it by 31 March.

Missing the 30-day deadline triggers penalties – even if you protect it later.

Prescribed Information Requirements

Protecting the deposit is only half the job. You must also give your tenant “prescribed information” within 30 days of receiving the deposit.

The prescribed information must include:

The name, address and contact details of the scheme The name, address and contact details of the landlord The name, address and contact details of the tenant The address of the rented property The amount of the deposit How the deposit will be returned What to do if there’s a dispute The scheme’s dispute resolution process Circumstances where the landlord may keep some or all of the deposit

Important: Both the tenant AND anyone who paid the deposit on their behalf (e.g. parents) must receive this information.

Most schemes provide template prescribed information documents. Use them.

Confirmation Required

You must also get confirmation from the tenant that they’ve received the prescribed information. Keep proof – a signed copy or email acknowledgment.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

The penalties for failing to protect a deposit or provide prescribed information are severe:

Financial Penalties

If you fail to protect the deposit or provide prescribed information, the tenant can apply to court for:

Compensation of 1x to 3x the deposit amount

The court decides the multiplier based on circumstances

Plus return of the deposit itself

Example: For a £1,200 deposit, penalties could range from £1,200 to £3,600, plus the £1,200 deposit = up to £4,800 total.

Section 21 Blocked

You cannot serve a valid Section 21 notice if:

The deposit is not protected in an approved scheme

You have not provided prescribed information

You protected the deposit late (even if now protected)

This means you cannot use the “no fault” eviction process until you’ve:

Returned the deposit to the tenant, OR Protected it correctly and served fresh prescribed information

Section 8 Blocked (From May 2026)

Under the Renters’ Rights Act 2025, from 1 May 2026 you will not be able to obtain possession under ANY Section 8 ground (except anti-social behaviour grounds 7A and 14) unless the deposit is properly protected.

This makes deposit protection even more critical going forward.

What to Do at the End of the Tenancy

If You Agree on Deductions

Conduct a checkout inspection (ideally with the tenant present) Agree what deductions (if any) are being made Both parties confirm the amount to be returned Request release of the deposit through the scheme (custodial) or return it directly (insured) Custodial schemes typically release funds within 10 days of agreement

If You Disagree

Notify the tenant in writing of proposed deductions with evidence If they dispute, use the scheme’s free Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) service An independent adjudicator will review evidence from both parties The adjudicator’s decision is binding

Key evidence for disputes:

Signed inventory at start and end of tenancy

Dated photographs

Receipts for cleaning or repairs

Correspondence about damage during tenancy

Common Mistakes Landlords Make

1. Missing the 30-Day Deadline

Even one day late triggers penalties. Set a calendar reminder the day you receive the deposit.

2. Protecting But Not Serving Prescribed Information

You must do BOTH. Protection alone is not enough.

3. Not Re-Serving After a Renewal

If the tenancy is renewed with a new fixed term, you should serve fresh prescribed information. Check your scheme’s guidance.

4. Wrong Amount Protected

If the deposit changes (e.g. increased at renewal), update the protection to match.

5. Not Protecting “Pet Deposits”

Any refundable security payment must be protected, regardless of what you call it.

6. Forgetting Third-Party Payers

If a parent paid the deposit, they must receive prescribed information too.

Step-by-Step Compliance Checklist

Within 30 days of receiving the deposit:

Register deposit with an approved scheme (DPS, MyDeposits, or TDS)

Receive confirmation certificate from the scheme

Complete prescribed information document

Serve prescribed information on the tenant

Serve prescribed information on anyone who paid the deposit

Get written confirmation of receipt from tenant

Keep copies of everything

At tenancy renewal:

Check deposit amount matches protection

Serve updated prescribed information if required

Get confirmation of receipt

At end of tenancy:

Conduct checkout inspection with evidence

Agree deductions (if any) with tenant

Initiate return through scheme or direct payment

If disputed, use ADR service

Keep records for 6 years

Deposits and the Tenant Fees Act 2019

The Tenant Fees Act 2019 caps deposits at 5 weeks’ rent for tenancies where the annual rent is under £50,000, or 6 weeks’ rent for higher rents.

This applies to:

New tenancies signed on or after 1 June 2019

Existing tenancies renewed on or after 1 June 2020

If you’re holding a deposit that exceeds the cap, you must return the excess to the tenant.

Holding Deposits

Holding deposits (taken to reserve a property) are separate and:

Capped at 1 week’s rent

Must be returned within 15 days if the tenancy doesn’t proceed (unless the tenant pulls out)

Do NOT need to be protected in a deposit scheme

Which Scheme Should You Choose?

Choose a custodial (free) scheme if:

You want to minimise costs

You don’t need to use the deposit money

You prefer the scheme to handle returns and disputes

Choose an insured scheme if:

You want to retain the deposit money

You have multiple properties and prefer to manage funds yourself

You’re willing to pay the annual fee (typically £15-30 per deposit)

For most landlords with a small portfolio, the DPS custodial scheme is the simplest and cheapest option.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I protect a deposit after 30 days?

Yes, but you’ll have breached the law. You should still protect it, but the tenant can claim compensation and you cannot serve a Section 21 notice until you return the deposit or they agree to waive the breach.

What if I inherited a tenant with an unprotected deposit?

You’re still liable. When you become the landlord (e.g. through property purchase), you inherit the deposit obligations. Protect it immediately and serve prescribed information.

Do I need to re-protect when a fixed term becomes periodic?

No, the original protection continues. However, you should serve fresh prescribed information to confirm the tenancy has become periodic.

Can tenants claim penalties after moving out?

Yes, but there’s a time limit. Tenants have 6 years to bring a claim for deposit protection breaches.

What if the tenant refuses to sign the prescribed information?

You don’t need their signature – you need proof you served it. Send by recorded delivery and keep the tracking receipt.

Summary

Deposit protection is not optional. Every AST deposit must be:

Protected in DPS, MyDeposits, or TDS within 30 days Documented with prescribed information served on the tenant Confirmed with proof of receipt

Fail to comply and you face:

Penalties of 1-3x the deposit

Inability to serve Section 21 notices

From May 2026, inability to use Section 8 eviction

Get it right from day one and you’ll avoid costly mistakes.

This guide is for general information only and does not constitute legal advice. Laws change – verify current requirements before taking action.

