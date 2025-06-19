Student rentals end with fewer costly disputes than wider PRS

UK landlords letting to students are facing fewer hefty end-of-tenancy charges compared to their counterparts across the broader private rented sector (PRS), according to new data released by deposit alternative provider Reposit. The figures—based on tenancies concluded during 2024—show that while student tenancies are more likely to end in a charge, the amounts involved are generally lower.

On average, student tenants incurred end-of-tenancy charges of £788, compared to £1,131 across the rest of the PRS. While cleaning costs were slightly higher for students (£283 vs. £220), damage costs were lower at £472 for student renters, versus £563 in the wider sector.

Cleaning remains the top issue

According to Reposit’s findings, 63% of student tenancies ended with at least one charge—compared to 48% in the general rental market. Cleaning charges were most common, occurring in 54% of student cases versus 34% among other renters. Damage-related deductions were broadly similar, seen in 29% of student tenancies and 24% elsewhere.

While the frequency of charges is higher among student renters—largely due to seasonal turnover and shared living arrangements—Reposit’s model is helping landlords streamline these transitions. Gurman Bains, Head of New Business at Reposit, explained: “Our platform saves landlords and agents at least an hour at the end of each tenancy by eliminating the need to process deposit returns.”

Bains added: “Among student letting agents where tenant turnover is high and cleaning charges are often incurred, deposit alternatives help manage these costs efficiently without complex deposit deductions or delays in returning deposits.”

Tech-driven solutions

Landlords using traditional deposit schemes often find themselves bogged down in time-consuming disputes over cleaning and damages—especially at the busiest points in the lettings calendar. Reposit’s process, however, simplifies things for both landlords and agents by allowing evidence to be uploaded instantly and offering direct tenant resolution or acceptance.

For student lets in particular, the platform also extends the time allowed for submitting charges during move-in and move-out peaks and provides a guarantor-based referencing model in place of directly assessing students—ensuring smoother, faster onboarding.

The alternative deposit model—where tenants pay a non-refundable fee of one week’s rent—means landlords avoid the delays often associated with releasing traditional deposits. Importantly, Reposit’s insurance-backed setup guarantees payment to landlords in cases of tenant default. Any disputes are resolved within 14 days via an independent resolution service.

Landlords benefit from reduced disputes

For landlords, especially those managing student HMOs, these insights are both timely and reassuring. Though student tenancies may bring a higher frequency of claims, the lower average cost, combined with modern deposit alternatives, reduces the operational drag and financial unpredictability.

Bains summed it up clearly: “One of the biggest time drains in traditional deposit schemes is negotiating disputed charges.” With Reposit, landlords no longer waste hours debating minor deductions—they get paid, and the process moves on.

The bigger takeaway? As more agents and landlords embrace deposit alternatives backed by robust digital systems, student lets may become less administratively risky and more financially predictable—particularly welcome news for professional landlords navigating high turnover and tight margins.