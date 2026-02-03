Shelter CEO signals shift as charity seeks closer ties with private landlords

Shelter’s new chief executive has signalled a willingness to work constructively with private landlords, marking a notable change in tone from the housing charity that has spent years criticising the sector. The move suggests a more pragmatic approach to the housing crisis under fresh leadership.

Sarah Elliott, who took over as Shelter’s chief executive in September 2025, told Inside Housing that the charity is ready to take a “convening role” and bring all parties to the table, including landlord bodies. She confirmed she has already met with the chief executive of a landlord association to discuss the impact of Section 21 abolition under the Renters’ Rights Act.

Shelter shifts stance on private landlord engagement

Elliott’s comments represent a departure from the approach taken by her predecessor, Polly Neate, who led the charity for seven years and repeatedly clashed with the private rented sector. Neate accused the previous government of “bowing down to vested interests” and blamed Section 21 evictions for rising homelessness – a claim disputed by government data.

Elliott struck a more measured tone in her first major interview. “I think we’re very pragmatic, and I think our role will need to evolve,” she said. “Where there are rogue landlords who are not doing the right thing, we clearly will not be on their side. But I do think we’re going to have to work as a collective if we’re going to improve the system and end homelessness.”

The charity has long campaigned for greater regulation of the private rented sector, but Elliott’s language suggests a recognition that landlords are part of any practical solution to housing shortages and tenant welfare.

What the change means for landlords

For landlords who have felt unfairly targeted by Shelter’s past campaigns, the shift may offer some reassurance. The charity retains significant influence over housing policy, and a more constructive relationship could lead to more balanced advocacy as the Renters’ Rights Act beds in.

Elliott said Shelter’s focus remains on building 90,000 social homes a year and addressing discrimination in the housing system. But she acknowledged that achieving meaningful change will require collaboration rather than confrontation alone.

Neate, meanwhile, was nominated as a crossbench peer in the House of Lords last year, where she is expected to continue influencing housing policy from the upper chamber.

Editor’s view

Shelter’s tone has shifted, but landlords would be wise to treat this as an opening rather than an endorsement. Elliott’s language is careful – rogue landlords remain in the firing line. What matters now is whether constructive dialogue translates into policies that recognise the pressures facing responsible operators, not just tenants.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 3 February 2026

Sources: Inside Housing; Shelter

