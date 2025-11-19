Section 21 countdown begins as landlords prepare for April 2026 deadline

Landlords in England now have a confirmed cut-off date of 30 April 2026 to serve Section 21 eviction notices before they are permanently removed under the Renters’ Rights Act. The new government guidance sets out timelines, legal conditions and possession routes – creating both urgency and uncertainty for landlords planning ahead.

Key dates confirmed as Section 21 phase-out begins

According to the newly published guidance, Section 21 will remain valid until 1 May 2026, after which landlords will only be able to rely on the grounds-based possession system. The government has confirmed that any Section 21 notices issued before this date must progress to court by 31 July 2026 to remain enforceable.

The transition period includes additional caveats. For instance, any new assured shorthold tenancies beginning on or after 1 January 2026 cannot lawfully be ended using Section 21, even before the act formally comes into force. The guidance makes this clear, noting:

“You will not have time to serve a Section 21 notice before the tenancy reforms of the Renters’ Rights Act 2025 prevent you from doing so.”

In practical terms, the window to use Section 21 is already narrowing faster than some landlords expected.

The government also reminds landlords that a possession order will only be granted if the deposit has been properly protected and, in some cases, repaid:

“A possession order will also only be given if you have returned the deposit to your tenant.”

For many landlords, this underscores a long-standing reality – compliance is no longer optional.

New grounds-based system and eviction process explained

From May 2026, landlords will need to rely on the updated Section 8 regime using one or more of the new mandatory or discretionary grounds. The list includes routes for selling a property, landlord or family occupation, student accommodation and antisocial behaviour.

Key examples include:

Ground 1 – landlord or family move-in

Requires a 4-month notice period and cannot be used within the first 12 months of a tenancy.

Ground 1A – intention to sell

Also requires 4-month notice and cannot be used within the first year.

Ground 4 – student accommodation

Limited to recognised education providers, with 2 weeks’ notice.

Ground 7A – serious criminal or antisocial behaviour

Allows immediate court application with no notice period.

The government states that if a tenant refuses to leave after notice expiry, landlords will still need to apply through the courts to obtain a possession order.

For HMOs, student lets and properties subject to seasonal turnover, the new rules introduce both structure and administrative pressure.

What this means for landlords planning ahead

Many landlord organisations warned that abolishing Section 21 without wider reform would increase legal complexity and risk. The commercial reality remains: timelines, evidence quality and procedural compliance will matter more than ever.

The guidance confirms that ongoing claims started before the cut-off will continue, meaning landlords who need certainty over control of their property portfolio should act sooner rather than later.

The operational message is clear: late planning is likely to lead to stress, cost and delay. Early preparation turns reform into a manageable business process rather than a crisis response.

Editor’s view

Section 21’s removal has always been a political priority rather than a market-driven change. While tenant protections will strengthen, the risk is that landlords – not policymakers – will carry the practical and financial burden of procedural reform. Good landlords will adapt, but the industry must not be expected to shoulder rising regulatory friction without meaningful support. The bigger question remains: will this reform improve outcomes, or simply change where disputes take place?

Author: Editorial team – UK landlord and buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 19 November 2025

Sources: HM Government Renters’ Rights Act guidance; NRLA reaction; Ministry of Housing documentation

Related reading: Renters’ Rights Act rollout gives landlords limited time to prepare