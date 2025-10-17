RICS warns property professionals to prepare for rising flood risk 

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has published a major insight paper urging property professionals—including landlords—to take a more proactive role in managing flood risk as climate pressures intensify. The 2025 report, Flooding and its implications for property professionals, highlights how rising flood exposure could impact valuations, insurance, and mortgage lending across the UK property market.

According to RICS, flooding is now considered one of the country’s most serious climate hazards, with annual damages and mitigation costs already exceeding £2.2 billion. For landlords, that means higher premiums, tougher lending criteria, and growing expectations for flood resilience upgrades at both residential and commercial levels.

Flood risk

The RICS paper, authored by Harper Adams University’s Charles Cowap with contributions from leading industry specialists—explores how flooding intersects with key elements of property ownership and investment. Landlords are being urged to understand the implications not just for immediate damage, but for asset value, tenant safety, and insurance access.

Properties in flood-prone areas are increasingly subject to valuation adjustments, and mortgage lenders are tightening criteria for high-risk postcodes. “Flooding affects every part of the property lifecycle,” said Fiona Mannix, RICS Senior Specialist (Land & Development). “Surveyors are uniquely placed to interpret its implications for value, safety, design and long-term resilience.”

Landlords may soon find that a property’s flood resilience—such as the use of Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS) or Property Flood Resilience (PFR) measures—directly influences yield and resale value. With the number of high-risk properties projected to double by 2050, proactive risk assessment is becoming essential.

Practical steps

The RICS paper provides guidance for surveyors and property professionals on incorporating flood awareness into their daily practice. Key recommendations include conducting flood risk assessments prior to purchase or renovation, factoring drainage and adaptation measures into design plans, and working with insurers to identify recoverability strategies after flood events.

For landlords, that might mean installing flood barriers, using water-resistant materials, or adjusting landscaping to redirect surface runoff. Some letting agents report that flood-resilient homes command better tenant retention and lower maintenance costs over time—a sign that practical adaptation may offer both moral and financial returns.

Local authorities are also being urged to integrate SuDS and flood management standards such as BS 85500:2025 into new developments. This could reshape the planning and development pipeline, particularly in regions like Yorkshire, the Midlands, and parts of Wales, where repeat flooding has already hit rental stock and repair budgets hard.

Rent growth outlook

As flood risk increasingly affects asset valuation and lending conditions, landlords may see ripple effects on rent levels and regional investment appetite. Areas previously considered stable may become higher risk for lenders or insurers, while elevated rebuilding costs could further pressure rental supply.

However, experts suggest this shift could also favour professional landlords who take a long-term, risk-managed approach. By investing in resilience early—rather than waiting for regulation—portfolio landlords could differentiate their properties and maintain yield stability.

RICS’s message is clear: flood preparedness is now part of responsible property management. For buy-to-let investors, that means reviewing exposure, engaging with surveyors who understand local flood mapping, and ensuring that risk mitigation measures are clearly documented in insurance and valuation reports.

Author: Editorial team — UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance.

Published: 17 October 2025

Sources: RICS, UK Climate Change Risk Assessment, Harper Adams University

Related reading: House prices steady as landlords sell ahead of Autumn Budget