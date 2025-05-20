Rents soar along Elizabeth Line as demand outpaces supply

Landlords with properties near stations on the Elizabeth Line have seen rental income soar since the route’s long-anticipated opening in May 2022, with new data revealing average increases of 31%—and as much as 80% in some high-demand areas. The findings, released by rental market analysts Goodlord, shine a light on the lucrative returns being realised by landlords positioned along this key infrastructure corridor.

Central London hotspots lead rental growth

According to the research, over 80,000 tenancies were analysed across 32 Elizabeth Line stations, comparing rents in the year prior to the line’s opening (June 2021–May 2022) with the most recent 12-month period (June 2024–April 2025). The standout result? A staggering 80% jump in average rents for properties around the Tottenham Court Road and Bond Street stretch—where W1F postcodes have climbed from £2,448 per month to an eye-watering £4,402.

Whitechapel landlords haven’t been left behind either. There, average rents have rocketed by 73%, rising from £1,699 to £2,940. Meanwhile, in the high-rise rental hub of Canary Wharf, monthly rents now sit at £2,489—up 27% from pre-Elizabeth Line levels.

“Rents have risen dramatically across the country in recent years, fuelled by dwindling supply of rental stock and soaring demand from tenants,” explained Oli Sherlock, Managing Director of Insurance at Goodlord. “This is felt acutely in and around London, where tenants always pay a premium compared to national rental average. That’s why, when new transport connections open up, there is always a surge of demand from renters looking to snap up cheaper rents in newly well-connected areas.”

However, Sherlock added, “this ‘station surge’ ultimately pushes rents up even faster—creating mini rental hot spots in and around Greater London.”

Outer boroughs and commuter belts bring fresh opportunities

It’s not just Zone 1 landlords reaping the rewards. Across outer boroughs and commuter towns, investors are witnessing significant rental uplifts—underscoring the long-term capital and income potential of transport-linked buy-to-lets.

In East London, rents near Maryland and Stratford stations are up 29%, while Acton Main Line landlords have seen a 28% rise. Woolwich, often touted as a regeneration success story, has witnessed a 40% jump—from £1,307 in 2022 to £1,833 today.

Further out, the ripple effect continues. Brentwood properties now rent for £1,873—up 33% since the line opened. In Slough, average rents have risen from £1,033 to £1,314, a 27% uplift. Even Reading and Shenfield—key commuter towns—have posted gains of 21% and 19% respectively.

Paul, a landlord with three properties near Abbey Wood, said: “I bought here years ago when it felt like a gamble. Everyone said it was too far out. But once Crossrail came in, demand exploded. I’ve never had a void period, and the rent just keeps climbing.”

One station defies trend with falling rents

Out of the 32 locations analysed, only one station—West Ealing—bucked the upward trend. Rents there have dipped by 10%, down from £1,953 in 2022 to £1,754 in 2025. Experts suggest this may reflect hyper-local factors, such as short-term oversupply or slower-than-expected gentrification.

Nonetheless, this lone exception does little to detract from the broader picture: the Elizabeth Line has reshaped rental values across a swathe of the capital and its commuter belt, and landlords who anticipated the shift have seen impressive returns.