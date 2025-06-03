Renters’ Rights Bill moves forward as landlords seek clarity on key reforms

The Renters’ Rights Bill has completed its Committee Stage in the House of Lords and is now preparing to enter the Report Stage, marking another step in what could become one of the most significant overhauls of the private rental sector in decades. But while the government presses on with its legislative agenda, many landlords are voicing growing concern about how these reforms will actually work in practice.

Allison Thompson, National Lettings Managing Director at Leaders Romans Group (LRG), has criticised the lack of responsiveness to the 280-plus proposed amendments to the Bill:

“It is disappointing to see that so few of the 280-plus amendments have been taken on board. Many of these proposals were practical and proportionate, offering a better path to balanced reform.”

Industry support for reform

Thompson is clear that landlords aren’t rejecting the idea of change. On the contrary, she says the sector is broadly aligned with the Bill’s aims to improve “safety, fairness and transparency for tenants.” But there’s a caveat—reforms must be workable for landlords as well.

“These changes will only succeed if they are workable for landlords too. What we need now is clarity, consistency and practical guidance,” she urged.

The Renters’ Rights Bill proposes to remove fixed-term tenancies, rework how and when rent increases can be applied, and introduce new landlord responsibilities around issues like damp, mould, and pet ownership. Yet the details around implementation remain unclear—raising fears about unintended consequences for housing providers.

Letting agents and legal advisors across England are already reporting a rise in landlords seeking guidance on how to prepare for the potential new landscape, particularly around tenancy agreement reviews and insurance coverage.

Rising pressure on courts and councils

One of the sector’s biggest concerns is whether the existing infrastructure—namely the courts and local councils—can cope with the additional administrative and enforcement burden the Bill is likely to bring. Thompson highlighted that this risk has not been adequately addressed by the legislation so far.

“This was a real opportunity to address concerns about court delays, fixed-term tenancies and the risks of rushed implementation,” she said. “Instead, we are seeing significant changes pushed through with limited clarity on how they will work in practice.”

There is also growing unease over what some describe as “back door” implementation. Without clear transitional timelines or operational guidance, landlords may be left to navigate regulatory changes in the dark—potentially increasing risk and legal exposure, particularly for those managing tenancies without professional assistance.

What should landlords do now?

Thompson advises landlords to act early. “Landlords should begin preparing for a shift in how they manage tenancies,” she noted, pointing to changes in rent review processes, contract terms, and even pet policies. She also urged landlords to revisit their rent guarantee insurance and legal cover, warning that many policies do not yet reflect the legal framework being proposed.

For those without the time or expertise to interpret evolving legislation, Thompson had one final recommendation:

“Working with a qualified, regulated letting agent has never been more important.”

The road ahead

With the Renters’ Rights Bill now moving to the Report Stage, landlords are left watching Parliament for signals of whether common-sense amendments will be considered before it becomes law. While reform is clearly on the way, questions remain over whether it will be fair and functional.

Further details can be found here.