Renters’ Rights Act tenancy wording confirmed from May

Landlords have been given their clearest indication yet of how tenancy agreements must change under the Renters’ Rights Act, following the publication of draft secondary legislation by the government. From 1 May 2026, new compliance duties will apply before tenancies are agreed, with fines possible for those who fail to act.

The confirmed wording will directly affect how buy-to-let landlords issue tenancy agreements, manage agents and document compliance at a time when regulatory risk is already rising.

Renters’ Rights Act tenancy agreement changes explained

The UK Government has now published a draft Statutory Instrument setting out the mandatory information landlords must provide to tenants in a Written Statement of Terms and Information.

For any new tenancy entered into on or after 1 May 2026, landlords must provide this written statement before a tenancy agreement is signed or otherwise agreed. Crucially, the requirement also applies to existing tenancies that began as verbal agreements before that date.

According to Propertymark, the information can either be included within the tenancy agreement itself or issued as a separate document. However, failure to provide a compliant statement could expose landlords and their agents to enforcement action, including financial penalties.

The draft legislation gives landlords early visibility of what will be required, although the final version is not expected until March 2026.

Propertymark guidance for landlords and agents

Timothy Douglas, Head of Policy and Campaigns at Propertymark, said the clarification gives the sector a chance to prepare, but warned landlords not to underestimate the compliance risk.

He explained that the Written Statement must include an address where tenants can serve notices on the landlord, alongside other prescribed information. Where a managing agent is used, the agent’s details should also be included.

Douglas added that the document should be “future-proofed” to allow for the landlord’s unique identifier, which will align with records held on the Private Rented Sector Database once fully implemented.

Propertymark welcomed the government’s clarification on timing and delivery of the information, following concerns that earlier proposals were vague and risked accidental non-compliance. Nonetheless, the organisation has consistently argued that layering new requirements onto landlords without simplifying existing rules risks further confusion.

What existing tenancies must do next

Importantly for landlords with established portfolios, the rules differ for existing tenancies created before 1 May 2026 where a written agreement is already in place.

In these cases, landlords will not need to reissue or amend the tenancy agreement. Instead, they must provide tenants with a government-published Information Sheet by 31 May 2026.

This document, due to be released in March 2026, must be given to all tenants named on the agreement and can be provided either electronically or in hard copy.

From a practical standpoint, this adds another compliance deadline for landlords to track, alongside licensing renewals, safety certificates and tax reporting obligations. Industry observers note that administrative slip-ups, rather than deliberate breaches, are increasingly driving enforcement action across the private rented sector.

Editor’s view

Few landlords object to clarity, but clarity alone doesn’t reduce workload. The Renters’ Rights Act continues a pattern of adding paperwork without removing older obligations. For professional landlords, preparation is possible. For smaller operators, the risk of missing a step is real. With fines on the table, compliance is no longer optional – but support remains thin.

Published: 20 January 2026

Sources: UK Government draft Statutory Instrument; Propertymark policy commentary; Renters’ Rights Act guidance

