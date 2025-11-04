Renters ‘flathugging’ as high costs and fear of rent rises trap tenants

More than half of UK renters are effectively “flathugging” — staying in their current rental homes despite wanting to move — according to new research by SpareRoom. For landlords, this growing tenant immobility presents a double-edged sword: fewer voids, but greater risks of unreported maintenance and compliance issues.

Tenants frozen by high rents and limited supply

The survey found that 56% of renters wish to move but can’t, with affordability the biggest obstacle. A staggering 73% said available housing is now beyond their budget, reflecting the cumulative impact of rent inflation over the past five years.

Average UK room rents have climbed 28% since 2020 to £753 per month, while London rents have soared 37% to a record £995. With four tenants now competing for every available room, competition is fierce — and many renters say it’s simply not worth the stress or expense to move.

Older renters are even more likely to stay put, with 61% of flatsharers aged 40 and above “flathugging” compared to 52% of younger tenants. For landlords, this entrenched behaviour may stabilise occupancy but could also mask deteriorating conditions in properties where tenants avoid reporting issues.

Matt Hutchinson, director of SpareRoom, warned that the rental market’s paralysis risks spilling into the wider economy:

“A healthy economy relies on a flexible workforce, which we won’t have if people can’t move. Many tenants simply have no choice but to stay put and hope their rent doesn’t rise.”

Fear of rent hikes deterring tenant communication

Perhaps the most concerning finding for landlords is that 45% of tenants admitted to avoiding communication with their landlord or letting agent in the past year — mostly due to fear of rent increases.

One in seven renters (14%) avoided reporting major repair issues, while 16% stayed silent about mould problems and 8% failed to flag safety issues such as faulty alarms. The data also shows that 25% avoided mentioning broken fixtures or appliances.

When asked why, 58% cited fear of rent rises, 42% doubted their landlord or agent would respond, and 31% feared eviction. While such anxieties may be exaggerated, they reflect the tense perception of landlord-tenant relations fostered by years of political and media hostility towards private renting.

For landlords, unreported maintenance issues are not just a financial concern — they pose compliance risks under the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act 2018 and the Renters' Rights Act 2025, which imposes tighter repair and rent review obligations. Proactive communication and clear maintenance procedures are now more important than ever.

How landlord strategy can adapt to ‘flathugging’ tenants

The “flathugging” trend is reshaping how landlords manage their portfolios. While reduced tenant turnover can mean fewer advertising and refurbishment costs, long-term tenancies require more rigorous upkeep and engagement.

Many landlords are using mid-tenancy inspections, tenant check-ins, and digital maintenance platforms to spot issues early. Letting agents also report that flexible rent review strategies — where small, predictable increases replace infrequent large hikes — are improving tenant trust and retention.

However, SpareRoom’s findings highlight broader social impacts: 61% of renters said the housing market has harmed their career progression, and nearly one in five turned down a job opportunity to avoid moving. For policymakers, that stagnation signals a rental market buckling under chronic undersupply — not landlord mismanagement.

As Hutchinson noted, “Home is supposed to be a platform that lets people build productive lives. If people are turning down job opportunities for fear of entering the rental market, our politicians are letting them down.”

Editor’s view

Tenant immobility reflects both affordability pressures and deep-seated mistrust in housing policy. While landlords are often unfairly blamed, many are simply adapting to a broken system that discourages movement and reporting. The solution lies not in new restrictions but in unlocking supply — allowing both landlords and tenants to operate within a market that’s functional, not fearful.

Author: Editorial team — UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance.

Published: 4 November 2025

Sources: SpareRoom, ONS, NRLA, Renters’ Rights Act 2025, Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act 2018

