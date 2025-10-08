Rental stock up 19.7% across England as supply pressures ease.

Rental availability across England has risen nearly 20% over the past year, marking a significant shift in one of the tightest rental markets in decades. According to new analysis from Adiuvo, the UK’s leading 24/7 property management provider, the number of rental listings reached 114,178 in Q3 2025, up from 95,354 in Q3 2024 — a 19.7% increase.

For landlords, the data signals a turning point in supply conditions that could influence pricing, tenant turnover, and portfolio strategy heading into 2026.

Regional hotspots see double-digit rental growth

Adiuvo’s study found the sharpest increases in available rental stock were recorded in East Sussex (+69.7%), Tyne and Wear (+59.9%), and Cambridgeshire (+57.4%), with several other counties not far behind. Dorset (+56.5%), the Isle of Wight (+53.1%), and the City of Bristol (+50.2%) also saw strong growth in listings.

West Yorkshire, Norfolk, West Sussex, and Devon posted gains of between 39% and 49%, suggesting a broader market rebalancing beyond the South East.

While landlords in these areas may face more competition for tenants, the increase in listings could also ease void periods, as mobility improves and affordability pressures level off. In contrast, a few regions saw supply tighten: City of London (-31.3%), Gloucestershire (-18.2%), and Warwickshire (-12.3%) all recorded declines in available rental homes.

This uneven picture highlights the regional polarisation of England’s rental market, with strong local economies and university or coastal hubs drawing both investment and short-term lets back into the market.

What rising stock means for landlords

While tenants may welcome greater choice, landlords face a shifting dynamic that will reward professional management and competitive pricing.

Adiuvo’s founder and managing director, Colin Stokes, said the rise in listings “is a welcome sign for renters” but emphasised that landlords must stay vigilant about property standards and maintenance as competition increases.

“A more balanced supply can ease competition and stabilise rental prices, which is good news for tenants,” Stokes said. “However, landlords must not overlook the importance of robust property management. We’re seeing growing demand for 24/7 support from landlords who want to stay ahead of maintenance issues and ensure compliance.”

With new government regulation around rental standards on the horizon and tenants’ expectations rising, Stokes said preventative maintenance and rapid response services are becoming crucial tools for landlords seeking to protect yields and tenant satisfaction.

Landlord perspective: stability could strengthen retention

Industry analysts say the rise in stock may soften rent inflation but also create a more sustainable, functioning rental ecosystem — something many landlords have called for. According to ONS data, average private rents across England rose by 8.3% year-on-year in August 2025, the slowest pace since early 2023.

For investors, that cooling suggests a maturing cycle rather than a downturn. Strong rental demand persists in cities such as Manchester, Birmingham, and Leeds, where affordability pressures still restrict first-time buyer activity.

Professional landlords who maintain high-quality portfolios — particularly those offering energy-efficient homes or flexible tenancy terms — are likely to benefit from longer tenancies and fewer arrears, even as more stock enters the market.

Editor’s view

A 20% rise in rental stock doesn’t spell trouble — it signals balance. After years of scarcity, the rental market is finding its footing again. For landlords, this is the time to prioritise tenant retention, efficient management, and energy performance. The question now is whether this stability will hold if more landlords return to the market in 2026.

Author: Editorial team — UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance.

Published: 8 October 2025

Source: Adiuvo rental market analysis Q3 2025.

