Rent demand shifts as Bristol and Bolton emerge as buy-to-let hotspots

Tenant search data for 2025 suggests renters are widening their search areas, with regional cities and several coastal towns rising in popularity. The analysis, carried out by Hiscox using UK and global Google search activity over the past two years, shows a clear shift in where renters are looking for homes. For landlords, these patterns could affect yields, void risks, and future purchasing decisions.

London still holds the largest volume of rental demand, but the detail behind the numbers shows mixed momentum. Hiscox released the findings alongside the launch of its new landlord insurance product at a time when many property investors are re-evaluating strategy, regulation, and finance costs.

Regional rental demand creates new opportunities for landlords

A key trend in the data is the growing interest in regional hubs. For example, searches for houses to rent in London increased by 45,000 enquiries – up 13% – among domestic renters, and searches for flats rose by 4%.

However, international demand shifted in the opposite direction. Overseas searches for London flats dropped 7%, and interest in London houses fell 21%, equal to more than 50,000 fewer searches.

Meanwhile, cities such as Bristol, Oxford, Leeds, Cardiff and Birmingham saw strong growth. Bristol in particular recorded a 101% increase in flat searches from international tenants, making it the fastest-growing location in that category.

Bolton also stood out. It was the only town to take first place in any category, with a 77% rise in searches for houses, showing that demand is spreading beyond traditional major-city centres.

Many agents have already noticed this pattern. One letting agency based in Manchester told NRLA members recently that family homes with outdoor space now attract applicants faster than city-centre micro-flats, even when priced £400 to £600 per month lower than similar London properties.

Coastal rental hotspots continue to attract domestic tenants

Coastal towns also feature heavily in the ranking, especially for house searches. Over 53% of the top 15 domestic house-rental hotspots were coastal, including Truro, Whitby, Skegness, Troon, Brixham, Clacton-on-Sea and Chester.

This coastal trend appears much stronger among UK renters than international ones. Only 13% of the top 15 flat-rental increases among domestic renters were coastal locations, suggesting younger or single tenants remain city-focused.

For landlords, coastal markets can offer lower buying costs and potential for higher yields, though insurance, seasonal trends, EPC compliance and maintenance may require closer planning.

UK rent growth outlook and investor strategy

Commenting on the findings, Michael Dear, Landlord Insurance Product Lead at Hiscox, said:

“As the rental market continues to shift, staying attuned to tenant demand is crucial for landlords aiming to make smart, future-focused decisions. Lifestyle changes, remote work, and even social media trends are driving where people want to live.”

Dear added that rising demand in places such as Cardiff, Oxford and Bristol reflects affordability, regeneration and changing lifestyle patterns. He said understanding these shifts can help landlords reduce void periods and futureproof portfolios, whether expanding into new locations or adjusting existing strategies.

Editor’s view

If this trend continues into 2026, buy-to-let investment may become less London-centric, with regional and coastal markets offering competitive yields and more stable demand. Landlords who follow tenant behaviour rather than headlines may be best placed to benefit as preferences continue to shift.

Author: Editorial team – UK landlord and buy-to-let news, policy and finance

Published: 21 November 2025

Sources: Hiscox tenancy search analysis, NRLA commentary, Google search trend data

Related reading: Rent growth forecast to rise 12% as market normalises, says Savills