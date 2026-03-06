Propertymark warns Decent Homes will fail without regulated agents

Propertymark has warned that the new Decent Homes Standard will only succeed if letting agents are properly trained and regulated, calling for stronger enforcement and more funding for local authority inspections.

The Decent Homes Standard will apply to both private and social rented sectors by 2035, requiring homes to be free of Category 1 hazards, damp and mould, while ensuring structural repair, thermal comfort and modern facilities are standard.

Professionalism is not a regulatory hurdle

In a statement this week, the agents’ body said the debate around Decent Homes should not focus solely on the wording of the standard itself. Qualified and regulated agents are best placed to advise landlords on meeting requirements, carry out proactive inspections and resolve issues before they escalate.

Propertymark said professionalism, qualifications and compliance were “fundamental to protecting consumers, strengthening the reputation of the sector, and shaping the future of renting” – not simply regulatory hurdles.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s analysis of maintenance costs, which found poor property upkeep could cost landlords up to £75,000 per property in fines and compensation. Professional management may reduce that exposure.

Enforcement funding falls short

Propertymark warned that enforcement of rental rules has historically been limited, with few inspections and limited action taken against rogue landlords. The current lack of minimum standards for agents creates inconsistency in service levels and leaves consumers exposed to poor practices.

The body called for more funding for local authority enforcement teams and greater transparency around inspections and outcomes. Without these changes, there is a risk that new standards could add regulatory burden without tackling the minority of substandard properties that damage the sector’s reputation.

Propertymark said it would continue engaging with government to ensure any reform recognises the central role of professional agents in delivering safe, high-quality homes across the UK.

What this means for landlords

If you self-manage: Consider whether professional management could reduce compliance risk as Decent Homes requirements approach

Consider whether professional management could reduce compliance risk as Decent Homes requirements approach Watch for: Government response on agent regulation – it may come bundled with RRA enforcement

Government response on agent regulation – it may come bundled with RRA enforcement Bottom line: The 2035 deadline looks distant, but proactive landlords should start auditing properties against Category 1 hazard standards now

Editor’s view

Propertymark’s call for regulated agents is self-interested but not wrong. The question is whether the government will fund the enforcement that makes standards meaningful – or simply add another layer of paperwork that compliant landlords must navigate while rogues continue unchecked.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 6 March 2026

Sources: Propertymark

Related reading: Poor maintenance could cost landlords up to £75,000 per property

