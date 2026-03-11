Propertymark outlines key RRA changes landlords must prepare for by 1 May

Propertymark has issued a detailed breakdown of the Renters Rights Act changes taking effect on 1 May 2026, urging landlords and agents to prepare for what it calls the biggest overhaul of renting rules in decades.

The core reforms will apply to both new and existing private tenancies in England from that date, fundamentally changing how landlords manage their properties and interact with tenants.

Key changes from 1 May 2026

The main changes landlords need to prepare for include:

End of Section 21: Landlords can no longer evict tenants without a valid legal reason. All evictions must now use Section 8 grounds such as serious rent arrears, selling the property, or landlord occupation.

Periodic tenancies only: Fixed-term assured shorthold tenancies are abolished. All tenancies automatically become rolling periodic agreements with no fixed end date. Tenants can leave with two months notice.

Rent increase limits: Rent can only be increased once per year following a statutory process. Landlords cannot request more than one month rent in advance.

Bidding wars banned: Landlords and agents cannot accept rent offers higher than the advertised price.

Pet requests: Tenants have the right to request permission for pets. Landlords must consider requests and cannot refuse without a valid reason.

Discrimination banned: It becomes unlawful to refuse tenants solely because they receive benefits or have children.

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, said: “These changes are designed to bring greater fairness, security, and clarity to those who choose to rent, and will prove to be some of the biggest updates seen in law across many decades.”

He added: “Understanding how the updated rules will enhance and better protect renters, especially for those who are looking to move into a new or alternative property, is a sizeable undertaking for many.”

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s March report on Section 8 eviction costs, which found landlords can expect to pay around £3,000 per contested possession once the RRA takes effect.

What comes later

Some elements of the Act are not included in the May launch. The Private Rented Sector Ombudsman and national landlord database are scheduled for Phase 2 and Phase 3, expected in late 2026 and beyond.

Propertymark advises that tenants with contracts running beyond 1 May 2026 should expect to receive a Government-approved information sheet explaining the changes.

What this means for landlords

Review your grounds: Familiarise yourself with Section 8 possession grounds now – you will need valid legal reasons for any future evictions.

Familiarise yourself with Section 8 possession grounds now – you will need valid legal reasons for any future evictions. Adjust rent strategy: With increases limited to once per year, plan your rent reviews carefully and ensure advertised rents reflect what you actually need.

With increases limited to once per year, plan your rent reviews carefully and ensure advertised rents reflect what you actually need. Update tenancy documents: Fixed-term ASTs will convert automatically, but ensure your paperwork and processes reflect the new periodic model.

Fixed-term ASTs will convert automatically, but ensure your paperwork and processes reflect the new periodic model. Pet policy: Prepare a clear policy for handling pet requests, including what constitutes a valid refusal reason.

Prepare a clear policy for handling pet requests, including what constitutes a valid refusal reason. Advance rent: Stop requesting more than one month rent upfront – this becomes unlawful from 1 May.

Stop requesting more than one month rent upfront – this becomes unlawful from 1 May. Watch for: Government information sheets that must be provided to existing tenants before the changes take effect.

Editor’s view

This Propertymark summary is useful timing – less than eight weeks until these changes take effect. The one-month advance rent limit and bidding ban will hit hardest in high-demand areas where landlords have used these tools to filter applicants. Time to review your processes and ensure compliance before 1 May.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 11 March 2026

Sources: Propertymark

Related reading: Section 8 evictions to cost landlords £3,000 as RRA takes effect

