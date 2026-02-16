Propertymark calls for short-term let category in NI regulation

Propertymark has called for a new regulatory category for short-term lets in Northern Ireland, warning that proposed tourism accommodation rules risk imposing hotel-style requirements on residential rental properties.

In its response to the Department for the Economy consultation on statutory regulation of tourist accommodation, the professional body argues that short-term lets differ significantly from traditional holiday cottages or hotels and require tailored consideration.

Short-term lets caught between sectors

The consultation proposes updates to the regulatory framework established under the Tourism (Northern Ireland) Order 1992, which governs how tourist accommodation is certified and inspected. Reforms aim to modernise the system to reflect changes in the tourism and accommodation market since the last review in 2011.

While the proposals include a new “Alternative Accommodation” category for glamping pods and treehouses, Propertymark believes a more pressing need exists for properties that could otherwise be used in the private rented sector but are let on a short-term basis to visitors.

The organisation notes that short-term lets are often former or future long-term rental homes, frequently involve professional letting agents, can be occupied for longer periods than traditional tourist stays, and operate more like private rented sector housing than conventional visitor accommodation.

Practical concerns raised

Propertymark has highlighted several areas where proposed requirements could create practical difficulties for short-term let operators.

On reception and check-in requirements, the response notes that many short-term lets operate without a physical reception, using digital check-in systems, key safes and formal tenancy agreements instead. Propertymark has requested confirmation that signing a tenancy agreement can constitute a valid check-in arrangement and that a dedicated reception area should not be required.

A proposed requirement to regularly wash linen, duvets and mattress protectors could also prove impractical where guests occupy properties for several weeks. Propertymark recommends tenancy agreements clearly state responsibility for laundering during stays, with landlords or agents responsible for full cleaning between tenancies.

Balancing regulation and practicality

Propertymark supports proposed updates to visitors register requirements and display of charges rules, promoting transparency and consumer confidence. However, the organisation emphasises that regulation must improve quality and safety standards without imposing requirements designed for hotels onto residential-style accommodation.

The regulation of short-term lets has become an increasingly prominent issue across the UK, with Scotland already implementing a licensing scheme and Wales consulting on similar measures. The full Propertymark consultation response is available on its website.

Editor’s view

Northern Ireland’s consultation highlights the ongoing tension between tourism regulation and the private rented sector. Landlords operating short-term lets anywhere in the UK should watch these developments closely – what happens in one nation often informs policy elsewhere.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 16 February 2026

Sources: Propertymark, Department for the Economy NI

Related reading: Scotland confirms short-term let licensing fees

