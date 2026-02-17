Property chains add £2,000 to moving costs as delays deter future moves

Property chain breakdowns are adding an average of £2,127 in unexpected costs to home purchases, according to new research from Barclays, with nearly half of chain participants experiencing delays or transaction failures.

The Barclays Property Insights report found that one third of UK adults who bought or sold a home in the last three years were part of a property chain, with 46 percent of this group experiencing problems that disrupted their transactions.

Chain costs hit buyers hard

Homebuyers budgeted an average of £4,954 for third-party expenses such as surveys and legal fees, but those caught in problem chains spent 43 percent more than anticipated. Wasted surveys, additional solicitor time, and repeated valuations drove the overspend.

For landlords considering portfolio expansion, the data shows chain-free purchases remain the safest route. First-time buyers and cash purchasers – including incorporated landlords making company purchases – avoid these risks entirely.

Gazumping affected 13 percent of respondents, while 11 percent reported being gazundered – where buyers lower their offer at the last minute. One in seven admitted to attempting one of these tactics themselves.

Future moves delayed

Chain problems have left lasting effects on buyer behaviour. Three in 10 who experienced chain difficulties plan to delay future moves for as long as possible, while one in seven said they would only consider cash or first-time buyers in future transactions.

Jatin Patel, Head of Mortgages, Savings and Insurance at Barclays, said the findings highlight ongoing friction in the housing market despite improved conditions for buyers.

The report also found signs of improving conditions for first-time buyers, with increased availability of high loan-to-value mortgages broadening access. However, deposits remain challenging in higher-priced regions such as Greater London.

Landlord implications

For buy-to-let investors, the research reinforces the value of targeting chain-free transactions. Current market stability offers opportunities for well-prepared buyers to negotiate from strength when sellers face chain pressure.

Utility spending rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in January, with a fifth of homeowners reporting they want to move to a more energy-efficient property – a factor landlords should consider when assessing tenant demand for upgraded stock.

The Barclays Property Insights report analyses proprietary mortgage data alongside consumer research to track trends shaping the UK housing market.

Editor’s view

Chain-free purchases have always made sense for investors – this data quantifies why. For landlords looking to expand, auctions, distressed sales, and probate properties offer routes to avoid the £2,000 chain penalty.

