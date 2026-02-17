Professional landlords drive BTL lending despite RRA concerns

Professional landlords continue to borrow, refinance and restructure their portfolios despite growing concerns over the Renters’ Rights Act, according to new research from Foundation Home Loans.

The lender’s latest Landlord Trends study found that one in three landlords arranged new finance, refinancing or a product transfer within the past year. Among those already carrying buy-to-let borrowing, that figure rises to six in ten.

Experienced operators stay active

Grant Hendry, director of sales at Foundation Home Loans, said: “While confidence has softened slightly, the underlying behaviour of professional landlords remains very clear. They’re still borrowing, refinancing and seeking advice in significant numbers, and they’re doing so earlier and more carefully than before.”

Hendry said the market is becoming “more selective and more reliant on experience and support” rather than stepping away from buy-to-let entirely. Concerns over possession rights, court delays and future regulation are clearly shaping landlord behaviour – particularly among smaller operators.

Limited company and portfolio landlords were more active in refinancing, rent reviews and debt management than individual investors, the study found.

Broker reliance grows

The research shows leveraged landlords now hold an average of 6.5 separate loans spanning more than two lending institutions. Combined borrowing averages £714,000, while gearing remains conservative at just under 50 percent loan to value.

Seven in ten landlords used a broker for their latest mortgage, with most opening discussions at least three months before their current deal expired. This highlights the growing complexity of managing buy-to-let portfolios through corporate structures.

RRA awareness climbs sharply

Awareness of the Renters’ Rights Act has risen sharply, with 75 percent of respondents saying they were familiar with the proposals – up 8 percent on the previous quarter.

Around 75 percent believe the legislation will negatively affect their own lettings activity, while 84 percent expect wider damage across the private rented sector. Court capacity for possession cases has now overtaken energy efficiency rules and tax exposure as landlords’ leading concern.

Despite the headwinds, 85 percent of landlords reported turning a profit. Average yields registered 6.4 percent, easing from 6.6 percent but remaining strong in historic terms.

Nearly half of landlords intend to sell at least one asset within 12 months, while just 5 percent expect to purchase. Foundation said these disposals reflect balance-sheet restructuring, with larger landlords still buying when opportunities arise. Full details are available in Foundation Home Loans’ Landlord Trends report.

Editor’s view

The data offers a more nuanced picture than the exodus narrative suggests. Professional landlords are adapting rather than abandoning. The shift towards brokers, earlier refinancing and careful debt management shows a sector maturing under pressure – not collapsing.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 17 February 2026

Sources: Foundation Home Loans

