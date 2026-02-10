Pro-landlord petition nears 10,000 signatures for government response

A petition calling for changes to the Renters’ Rights Act has surged to nearly 9,000 signatures, approaching the 10,000 threshold that will force the government to issue a formal response. The petition, launched by landlord Craig Littlejohn in late January, demands faster eviction processes and the creation of a national database of problem tenants.

What the petition demands

The petition sets out several key demands designed to protect landlords under the new regulatory framework. It calls for a six-week expedited court process for mandatory Section 8 and Section 7A grounds covering rent arrears and anti-social behaviour. It also proposes a registered database of tenants who have been evicted through the courts, allowing landlords to screen prospective renters more effectively.

The document also demands an increase to the deposit cap, arguing the current five-week limit is inadequate to cover serious property damage. Landlords have long complained that the cap leaves them exposed when tenants cause significant harm to rental properties.

The petition follows the initial launch covered by Landlord Knowledge earlier this month, and builds on growing concerns about Section 8’s effectiveness. As we reported in our recent guidance on Section 21 deadlines, landlords are racing to serve notices before the 1 May cut-off.

Eviction delays at the heart of the campaign

The petition highlights Ministry of Justice data showing the average eviction now takes more than 27 weeks. This delay, Littlejohn argues, leaves compliant landlords facing mounting rent arrears and property damage while waiting for court proceedings to conclude. The problem is expected to intensify once Section 21 is abolished and landlords must rely solely on Section 8 grounds.

At 8,764 signatures and counting, the petition is on track to reach the 10,000 mark that triggers an official government response. At 100,000 signatures, Parliament must consider the petition for debate. Full details are available on the UK Parliament petitions website.

Editor’s view

The petition’s rapid growth shows the depth of landlord anxiety about life after Section 21. Whether government listens is another matter – but 10,000 signatures will at least force ministers to put their position on record.

