Pro-landlord petition hits 10,000 as government must respond

Author: Editorial Team 11/02/2026

The pro-landlord petition demanding changes to the Renters’ Rights Act has crossed the 10,000-signature threshold, triggering a mandatory government response.

Launched in late January by landlord Craig Littlejohn, the petition on the official Parliament website calls for three key changes: the creation of a rogue tenants database, a six-week expedited court process for mandatory Section 8 and 7A evictions covering rent arrears and anti-social behaviour, and a U-turn on the abolition of Section 21 possession powers.

Government response now required

Under Parliament’s petition rules, the government is obliged to issue a formal written response once a petition reaches 10,000 signatures. This response will be published on the petition page and shared with all signatories.

The petition’s rapid growth follows widespread coverage across landlord and property media. It gained momentum after the government confirmed that most provisions of the Renters’ Rights Act will take effect from 1 May 2026, giving landlords less than three months to adjust to the new regime.

Next milestone: 100,000 signatures

If the petition reaches 100,000 signatures, it will be considered for debate in Parliament. This would provide landlords with a formal platform to raise concerns about the impact of abolishing no-fault evictions and the lack of court capacity to handle the expected surge in Section 8 cases.

Industry bodies including the NRLA have expressed support for a tenant database and expedited court processes, arguing that these measures would help protect responsible landlords while still delivering the tenant protections the government seeks.

The petition remains open for signatures until August 2026.

Editor’s view
Reaching 10,000 signatures is a notable milestone, but the real test comes next. The government’s response will likely restate its commitment to abolishing Section 21 – what matters now is whether landlords can sustain momentum toward the 100,000 threshold needed to force a parliamentary debate.

