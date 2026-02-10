Preston launches HMO clampdown with Article 4 Direction

Preston City Council has launched a consultation on plans to introduce an Article 4 Direction that would require planning permission for all new houses in multiple occupation across the city.

The proposal would remove permitted development rights that currently allow landlords to convert standard dwellings into small HMOs without council approval. If confirmed, the new restrictions would not take effect until February 2027, giving landlords time to complete existing conversions under current rules.

Over 900 HMOs in Preston

The council estimates there are more than 900 HMOs in Preston, with around 60 additional properties believed to have been converted since the most recent official count. The high concentration of shared housing in the city’s urban core has prompted concerns from residents about pressure on parking, street cleanliness and instances of antisocial behaviour.

A council statement said the high concentration of HMOs has been shown to negatively impact residents’ amenities and quality of life. The growing use of data analysis by councils to identify unlicensed HMOs has made enforcement increasingly effective, putting pressure on landlords who have not complied with existing rules.

Consultation runs until March

The consultation will run online for six weeks, closing on Thursday 19 March. Landlords and residents are invited to submit their views on the proposed direction before the council makes a final decision. If approved, the measure would join a growing list of local controls affecting HMO investors across England.

Preston joins other councils including Sefton and Brent in tightening restrictions on HMO development. The trend reflects local authority concerns about the impact of high concentrations of shared housing on established residential areas, particularly in towns with student populations or areas of housing pressure.

For HMO landlords already operating in Preston, the Article 4 Direction would not affect existing properties. However, any future conversions or changes of use would require a full planning application, adding time and cost to investment decisions.

Editor’s view

Article 4 Directions have become the default response for councils struggling to balance housing supply with neighbourhood concerns. Landlords planning HMO investments should check local planning policies early – the rules are tightening faster than many expect.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 10 February 2026

Sources: Preston City Council

