Possession delays hit 25 weeks as landlord repossessions rise

Landlords in England and Wales now face an average wait of almost 25 weeks to regain possession of their properties, a 9 percent increase over the past year. The data, released by Legal For Landlords, comes as possession volumes rise and the Renters’ Rights Act approaches implementation.

Repossession timelines stretch as court backlogs persist

The average time to complete a possession case has risen from 24.4 weeks to 26.6 weeks over the past four quarters. This includes a 0.4 percent increase in the time from claim to order, and a 2.9 percent increase in the time from claim to warrant.

Quarterly possession volumes have also increased, averaging 7,099 over the past four quarters compared with 6,799 in the previous period. Landlords who have already served Section 21 notices ahead of the May deadline may find themselves waiting months for a court hearing.

Annual repossessions approach pre-pandemic levels

Total annual repossessions have climbed steadily since the pandemic disruption. In 2019, landlords completed 30,319 repossessions across England and Wales. That figure collapsed to 7,327 in 2020 as courts closed. By 2024, the total had recovered to 27,582, with 21,441 repossessions recorded between Q1 and Q3 of 2025 alone.

The trend reflects growing pressure in the sector as landlords navigate tightening regulations and mounting frustration with policy direction. With Section 21 set to be abolished from May 2026, landlords will become reliant on Section 8 grounds – which require court hearings that are already subject to significant delays.

Section 8 becomes the only route after May

The Renters’ Rights Act will remove the Section 21 no-fault eviction route entirely, leaving landlords dependent on fault-based or mandatory grounds under Section 8. Industry bodies have repeatedly warned that the court system is not ready for the shift. The Ministry of Justice possession statistics confirm that landlord claims continue to rise while capacity has not expanded to match.

Landlords considering exit should factor these timelines into their planning. Those who need to regain possession for renovation, sale or personal use may face waits stretching well into late 2026 or beyond if they wait until after the new rules take effect.

Editor’s view

A 25-week wait to regain your own property is not a functional system – it is a deterrent to investment. Until court capacity matches reality, landlords will continue to exit the sector, and tenants will pay the price through reduced supply.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 12 February 2026

Sources: Legal For Landlords, Ministry of Justice

