Poor maintenance could cost landlords up to £75,000 per property

Landlords who neglect property upkeep risk losing up to £75,000 in value over a typical 10-year ownership period, according to new analysis highlighting the hidden cost of deferred maintenance.

Research by property management firm Rushbrook & Rathbone examined potential depreciation caused by poor maintenance, estimating that neglected properties lose between 10% and 15% of their value over an average ownership period.

With the average buy-to-let property currently valued at £242,857, landlords who fail to maintain their portfolios could see each property lose between £24,286 and £36,429 by the time they sell. In London, where average buy-to-let values reach £500,000, potential losses rise to £75,000.

Regional breakdown

The impact varies significantly by region:

London: Up to £75,000 potential loss

Up to £75,000 potential loss South West: Up to £52,381

Up to £52,381 West Midlands: Up to £39,286

Up to £39,286 South East: Up to £35,000

Up to £35,000 North East: Up to £28,481

Up to £28,481 Yorkshire and the Humber: Up to £25,000

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s recent coverage of rising compliance costs as landlords face increased financial pressure from incoming legislation.

Decent Homes Standard adds pressure

The findings come as landlords prepare for the Renters Rights Act’s Decent Homes Standard requirements, which will mandate minimum property conditions across the private rented sector.

Roma Sharma, managing director of Rushbrook & Rathbone, said: “Property is a long-term investment, but it’s one that requires consistent care and attention in order to perform at its best. It’s understandable that maintenance and management can sometimes be overlooked due to the cost involved, particularly as landlord profit margins have come under increasing pressure.”

“However, neglecting ongoing maintenance can gradually erode both the appeal and value of the asset, often resulting in a far greater financial impact in the long run.”

Sharma added that proactive upkeep helps properties remain competitive, attract reliable tenants, and realise full value when refinancing or selling.

What this means for landlords

Budget for maintenance: Factor regular upkeep into cash flow projections rather than treating it as discretionary spending

Factor regular upkeep into cash flow projections rather than treating it as discretionary spending Document condition: Maintain records of property condition and improvements for valuation purposes

Maintain records of property condition and improvements for valuation purposes Decent Homes compliance: Properties will need to meet new minimum standards – address issues now rather than face rushed remediation later

Properties will need to meet new minimum standards – address issues now rather than face rushed remediation later Exit planning: Neglected maintenance reduces sale proceeds and may limit buyer pool to cash investors seeking discounts

Neglected maintenance reduces sale proceeds and may limit buyer pool to cash investors seeking discounts Consider management: Professional management ensures maintenance schedules are followed and issues addressed early

Editor’s view: The numbers make a compelling case for proactive maintenance. Spending £2,000-3,000 annually on upkeep looks far more attractive than accepting a £25,000-75,000 hit at sale. With the Decent Homes Standard approaching, landlords who have deferred maintenance face a double problem – catching up on years of neglect while also meeting new regulatory requirements.

Published: 4 March 2026

