Pennycook warns landlords on blanket guarantor requirements

The government has warned it will monitor landlords who routinely require guarantors from tenants, with Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook signalling that blanket requirements could face future scrutiny.

Responding to a parliamentary question, Pennycook said landlords and letting agents should consider tenants’ individual circumstances rather than applying guarantor requirements as standard practice across all lettings.

One in five landlords currently require guarantors

According to the English Private Landlord Survey, 21 percent of landlords ask prospective tenants to provide a guarantor. The government’s statement suggests this practice may come under increased attention as part of the wider reforms being introduced through the Renters’ Rights Act.

Liberal Democrat MP Mike Martin raised the issue in a written question, asking what assessment had been made of guarantor requirements affecting tenants who can demonstrate affordability but lack access to a suitable guarantor.

In his response, Pennycook acknowledged that guarantor requirements can exclude some renters from the market entirely. “The government recognises that blanket requirements for a guarantor could act as a barrier to renting for some tenants and expects landlords and agents to consider tenants’ individual circumstances when negotiating rental conditions,” he said.

Government commits to monitoring guarantor use

Significantly, Pennycook confirmed the government will track how landlords use guarantors as the rental market adapts to the new regulatory environment. “We are committed to monitoring the use of guarantors as part of our wider evaluation of the impact of our reforms on the private rented sector,” he said.

The minister stopped short of proposing restrictions on guarantor requirements but emphasised that alternatives exist. Where landlords are not satisfied by pre-tenancy checks, tenants may use professional guarantor services. Local authorities also offer guarantee schemes for people on low incomes or at risk of homelessness.

The statement follows the government’s earlier decision not to mandate rental payment history as proof of affordability, despite calls from tenant groups for the measure. Pennycook has previously stated there is “no one-size-fits-all approach” for landlords when assessing tenancy suitability.

The English Private Landlord Survey findings provide the baseline data against which future changes in guarantor use will be measured.

Editor’s view

The phrasing matters here. Pennycook’s language – “monitoring” and “expects” – falls short of regulation but establishes a clear direction of travel. Landlords who use guarantors as standard should be prepared to justify the practice if challenged. Those with strong referencing processes may find they need guarantors less often than habit suggests.

Published: 11 February 2026

Sources: UK Parliament Written Questions, Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government

