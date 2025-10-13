Peers to decide final Renters’ Rights Bill amendments in Lords today

Peers in the House of Lords are set to debate the final amendments to the Renters’ Rights Bill today (14 October), as the legislation reaches its closing stages before becoming law. Several contentious issues — including pet damage deposits, enforcement standards, and possession rights for carers — are on the table.

Although no major U-turns are expected, today’s session could still shape the fine print of how landlords operate once Section 21 is abolished and the new tenancy framework takes effect in 2026.

Pet damage deposits back under scrutiny

One of the most closely watched landlord issues is the proposal to allow a separate pet damage deposit, which many in the sector view as vital for protecting property standards.

Earlier this year, peers voted in favour of an amendment to permit landlords to collect an additional deposit of up to three weeks’ rent where tenants request to keep a pet. However, the government rejected the move, arguing it would impose excessive costs on renters.

Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook said the change would “cost the average tenant in England over £900” and that “the Tenant Fees Act 2019 already provides sufficient protection.” He added that the average deduction for pet damage currently stands at around £300, making a three-week deposit “unnecessary and unaffordable.”

Landlord groups such as the NRLA have previously warned that without a separate pet deposit, more landlords may refuse tenants with animals, potentially narrowing access to rental homes for pet owners.

Higher bar for enforcement rejected

Peers will also revisit amendments — known as Lords Amendments 26 and 27 — seeking to raise the burden of proof for local authorities when imposing penalties for rental discrimination or bidding breaches.

The changes would have required councils to meet the criminal standard of proof (“beyond reasonable doubt”), rather than the civil standard (“on the balance of probabilities”) used in most housing enforcement.

The Commons previously voted by 404 to 98 to reject the proposal. Pennycook defended that decision, stating:

“The civil standard, which aligns with the Equality Act 2010, is the appropriate one to apply. Requiring the criminal standard would make enforcement extremely challenging and prohibitively resource-intensive.”

Landlords, however, have argued that civil enforcement risks unfair penalties, particularly where evidence of wrongdoing is ambiguous or based on disputed communication between tenants and agents.

Possession rights for carers and sales timelines debated

Another amendment up for discussion would create a new ground for possession allowing landlords to regain a property to house a carer for themselves or a family member. While seen by many landlords as a reasonable and compassionate proposal, the government has once again opposed it, claiming it could be “open to abuse.”

Peers are also pressing to shorten the re-letting ban following a failed sale. Under the current Renters’ Rights Bill, if a landlord evicts a tenant to sell and the sale falls through, they must wait 12 months before re-letting. Amendment 19 would reduce that to six months and introduce exemptions for shared owners.

The Commons has pushed back, warning that relaxing the rules could “undermine protections” for tenants subletting from shared owners.

Additional debates will cover housing for agricultural workers and a proposal requiring the government to publish an annual report on the Decent Homes Standard for Ministry of Defence accommodation.

If the Lords and Commons remain at odds after today’s session, the Commons has ultimate authority to override the Lords, allowing the government to push the Bill through unchanged.

Editor’s view

The Renters’ Rights Bill is on the verge of becoming law — but the small print still matters. For landlords, today’s debates could determine whether new regulations strike a fair balance between tenant protection and property rights.

The government’s refusal to allow separate pet deposits and its stance on enforcement standards highlight a growing frustration among landlords who feel their risks are rising while control diminishes.

With 2026 implementation looming, clarity on possession grounds and compliance requirements is critical.

Author: Editorial team — UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance.

Published: 14 October 2025

Sources: UK Parliament, Property118, HM Government Hansard, NRLA.

