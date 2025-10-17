Paragon launches new 75% LTV two-year fixed buy-to-let mortgages from 3.29%

Paragon Bank has rolled out a trio of limited-edition 75% loan-to-value (LTV) buy-to-let mortgage products, with two-year fixed rates starting at 3.29% — a move aimed squarely at landlords seeking competitive remortgage and portfolio expansion options.

The new range, launched this week by the FTSE 250-listed lender, features products designed for both standard single self-contained (SSC) lets and more complex properties such as houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit blocks (MUBs).

Competitive fixed rates for energy-efficient homes

Paragon’s new 75% LTV products start at 3.29% for SSC properties with an EPC rating of A–C, reflecting the growing market emphasis on energy performance. For properties rated D or below, the rate rises modestly to 3.34%, while HMO and MUB options are available at 3.64%.

Each product comes with incentives designed to cut upfront costs: a free mortgage valuation, £500 cashback, and no application fee for SSC properties. The HMO and MUB products carry a modest £299 application fee and a 5% product fee across the board.

Paragon’s Product Manager, James Harrison, said: “Our research shows that the majority of landlords looking for two-year fixed options are seeking LTVs above 70%, so we are confident the combination of attractive rate and 75% LTV will be appealing for landlords seeking to grow portfolios or remortgage existing properties.”

Strong demand for green investment in buy-to-let

Harrison added that landlord appetite for energy-efficient homes remains robust, with many investors adapting to tenant preferences and upcoming EPC regulation changes.

“There remains strong demand for energy-efficient homes in the rental sector and landlords are responding to that trend,” he said. “Our green options, which are available for properties with EPC ratings of A to C, offer great value for those landlords seeking energy-efficient properties.”

Industry data supports this shift. According to Paragon’s latest landlord survey, nearly two-thirds of portfolio landlords say they are prioritising higher EPC-rated stock when expanding or refinancing. With government proposals to tighten minimum EPC requirements still under review, lenders like Paragon are positioning themselves early to meet the market.

Specialist finance market eyes growth in late 2025

The launch underscores how specialist buy-to-let lenders are competing to capture the wave of remortgage activity expected as early-2020s fixed deals mature.

For landlords managing larger portfolios or HMOs, Paragon’s new range offers both flexibility and reward for energy efficiency — a rare combination in today’s market. Mortgage brokers note that limited-edition products tend to fill quickly, suggesting landlords keen to remortgage before Christmas may wish to act fast.

Editor’s view

Paragon’s latest move signals renewed competition in the buy-to-let lending space — particularly for landlords chasing mid-term stability after two years of rate turbulence. The focus on EPC-linked pricing is a savvy step, blending investor pragmatism with policy foresight.

Author: Editorial team — UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance.

Published: 17 October 2025

Sources: Paragon Bank, UK Finance, Paragon Landlord Survey 2025

