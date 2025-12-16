New study shows tax breaks would unlock landlord investment

A new UK-wide survey of nearly 200 landlords by Carter Jonas shows a decisive trend: tax reliefs, not heavier rules, would do the most to support investment and stabilise UK rent growth. The findings land at a moment when many landlords are reassessing portfolio strategy under shifting legislation and higher finance costs.

Landlord sentiment shaped by tax pressure and regulation

According to the report, 80 percent of portfolio landlords do not expect to buy another property in the near term, reinforcing what letting agents have warned for months – that acquisitions have slowed even as tenant demand remains historically high.

Regulation remains the biggest stumbling block. Thirty-seven percent of respondents cited regulatory complexity as the primary deterrent to further purchases, while 20 percent pointed to poor financial viability under current tax and borrowing conditions. Strikingly, 11 percent say they plan to exit the sector entirely, raising familiar concerns about reduced supply and rising rents.

Despite the cooling appetite, there is still a minority pushing forward: 14 percent intend to expand, and within this group, so-called accidental landlords – homeowners who did not set out to build a portfolio – make up 42 percent. Many of these landlords initially entered the sector unintentionally but now see long-term value, particularly in regions where rents have risen by more than 9 percent year-on-year, according to recent ONS data.

Tax relief for landlords leads wish list for renewed investment

When landlords were asked what would genuinely encourage them to buy again, the ranking was remarkably clear.

63 percent want reductions in Capital Gains Tax,

61 percent want tax relief for essential repairs and maintenance, and

51 percent see Stamp Duty Land Tax cuts as critical.

These preferences underline a consistent message from landlord groups such as the NRLA: the private rented sector (PRS) thrives when tax policy recognises the commercial reality of providing homes at scale.

Interestingly, 63 percent of landlords said that softening the proposed Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) would have no bearing on their purchasing decisions. For policymakers, this is an important distinction – landlords are not rejecting improved standards; they are rejecting unpredictability and unfunded mandates.

Carter Jonas summarised the sentiment plainly: landlords are willing to meet clearer, higher standards if the regulatory framework is proportionate and financially workable.

Renters’ Rights Act scrutiny grows as landlords call for workable rules

Landlords also offered mixed reactions to provisions in the forthcoming Renters Rights Act. A Private Sector Ombudsman received majority support, with many respondents seeing value in faster dispute resolution and reduced court burdens. However, proposals such as the abolition of Section 21 and greater tenant rights around pets triggered more scepticism, reinforcing concerns that policy may tilt too heavily toward renters without balancing risk and responsibility.

Lisa Simon, head of residential at Carter Jonas, captured the overall tone:

“Landlords are cautious, but our findings show where progress is possible. Clear rules, proportionate standards and practical reliefs can unlock investment, particularly among accidental landlords who are choosing to stay the course.”

She added that improved clarity since the Budget has helped stabilise expectations, but the real test will be how consistently new rules are implemented. For landlords navigating rising mortgage costs – UK Finance reports average buy-to-let rates up nearly 130 basis points year-on-year – predictability is now a fundamental investment requirement.

Editor’s view

Tax reform is fast becoming the defining issue for the PRS. If the government wants more rental homes, nudging landlords with workable incentives is far more effective than complex regulation that chokes supply. The Carter Jonas survey reinforces a long-standing truth: landlords are willing to invest, but only when the maths stacks up and the rules stay consistent. With accidental landlords emerging as an unexpected growth force, the next year could reshape the sector – but only if policy finally aligns with economic reality.

Author: Editorial team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance.

Published: 16 December 2025

Sources: Carter Jonas survey; ONS rent index; UK Finance mortgage data

Related reading: Capital gains tax rule change will affect landlord incorporations