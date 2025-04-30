New Decent Homes Standard leaves most landlords unaffected

A new government proposal to tighten quality rules across the private rental sector is causing concern among some landlords—but fresh analysis shows that the majority already meet or exceed the expected requirements. Only 21% of private rented homes in England fall short of the proposed Decent Homes Standard (DHS), according to recent research by FCC Paragon.

London landlords lead the way in property quality

Set to be introduced under the Renters’ Rights Bill (RRB), the Decent Homes Standard will, for the first time, extend to privately rented homes across England. The aim? To ensure every rental property is “safe and decent”—a move largely welcomed across the sector. But the reality, backed by government data, is that four in five landlords will not need to make any changes to their properties.

Bekki Leaves, Managing Director at FCC Paragon, was quick to highlight the positives: “Nobody can argue that the introduction of a Decent Homes Standard is anything but a positive move for the UK rental market and it will help ensure that all landlords provide a home fit for purpose, with functioning heating, working facilities, and an absence of dangerous hazards.”

The figures paint a reassuring picture for responsible landlords. In London, only 11.6% of properties are thought to fall below the new standard—the lowest of any English region. Conversely, landlords in the North West (31%) and Yorkshire & the Humber (27%) may face a steeper path to compliance. Other regions such as the East Midlands (26.4%) and South West (25.7%) also show above-average figures.

What makes a home ‘non-decent’ under the new rules?

The government’s proposed criteria define a ‘decent’ home as one that is in reasonable repair, includes modern services and facilities, offers adequate thermal comfort, and is free from Category 1 hazards under the Housing Health and Safety Rating System (HHSRS). These hazards include issues like excessive cold or heat, damp, mould, asbestos, carbon monoxide, and trip or fall risks.

This means that landlords who have already invested in double-glazing, modern boilers, updated kitchens or bathrooms, and general upkeep are likely already in the clear.

Leaves stressed that the minority of landlords with substandard properties must act soon: “For those who aren’t [compliant], compliance is key, as if they fail to do so, the DHS gives local councils a range of mechanisms to uphold the standard.”

These mechanisms include written improvement notices and legally binding deadlines. Failure to comply could result in penalties up to £7,000, repayment of rent to tenants, or even criminal charges.

Proactive landlords can stay one step ahead

For landlords already delivering high-quality accommodation, the new rules are more confirmation than challenge. Many are already ahead of the curve, and in some cases, exceeding what the new DHS will require. With tenant expectations rising and professional standards becoming a market differentiator, quality is now a business advantage—not just a legal minimum.

Ben White, a buy-to-let investor based in Bristol, commented: “I’ve always made sure my properties are in good nick, not just because of the law, but because it keeps tenants happy and reduces voids. The Decent Homes Standard is no threat to me—it’s just common sense.”

For landlords in regions with higher non-compliance rates, the writing is on the wall—but it’s not too late to adapt. Minor upgrades today could avoid major fines tomorrow.