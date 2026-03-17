Mortgage shelf-life hits two-year low as landlords urged to lock in rates

Landlords looking to refinance face a shrinking window to secure mortgage deals as product shelf-life has dropped to just 14 days – the lowest level since August 2023.

Data from the Moneyfacts UK Mortgage Trends Treasury Report shows that increased market activity during February, combined with rising swap rate volatility triggered by the US-Iran conflict, has pushed lenders to reprice and withdraw products at a pace not seen since the mini-Budget turmoil of late 2022.

Market volatility drives rapid repricing

The average two-year fixed rate across all loan-to-value bands now stands at 4.84 percent, while five-year fixes average 4.96 percent. Both figures have edged up since February as lenders respond to elevated gilt yields and swap rate uncertainty.

For landlords coming off fixed deals, the incentive to act remains strong. The average Standard Variable Rate (SVR) sits at 7.13 percent – more than two percentage points above typical fixed rates. Landlords who delay could find themselves paying significantly more each month if their deal expires before they secure a new product.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s coverage of 472 mortgage products being pulled earlier this month as lenders moved to adjust pricing. The latest figures suggest that uncertainty persists, with product availability down slightly month-on-month despite remaining above 7,000 options overall.

Regional pressures add complexity

Rachel Springall, finance commentator at Moneyfacts, said borrowers looking to refinance would be wise to act quickly. “The significant push in mortgage activity during February has led to a significant fall in the average shelf-life of a mortgage to just 14 days,” she said. “This is a complete contrast to the notable seasonal slowdown in activity during January.”

Springall noted that while the general optimism heading into 2026 had been dented by Middle East tensions, rates remain considerably lower than their 2023 peaks. “The overall choice in deals is also significantly higher, particularly those aimed at borrowers with small deposits,” she added.

For landlords with multiple properties approaching remortgage dates, the compressed timeline creates additional pressure. Lenders including Fleet Mortgages have recently eased criteria, but securing approval before a rate lock expires now requires faster action than at any point in the past two years.

What this means for landlords

If you’re remortgaging in Q2: Start the process immediately – a 14-day shelf-life means deals may be withdrawn before applications complete.

Start the process immediately – a 14-day shelf-life means deals may be withdrawn before applications complete. Watch for: Further swap rate movements following the Bank of England’s next meeting – a hold is now expected rather than a cut.

Further swap rate movements following the Bank of England’s next meeting – a hold is now expected rather than a cut. Bottom line: Landlords on SVRs are paying over 7 percent – locking in now could save hundreds per month per property.

Editor’s view

The 14-day shelf-life figure should concentrate minds. Landlords who have been waiting for rates to fall further face a calculation: accept current pricing or risk paying more if volatility persists. With refinancing waves hitting the sector and the Renters Rights Act adding operational pressure, locking in predictable costs makes sense for many portfolios.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 17 March 2026

Sources: Moneyfacts UK Mortgage Trends Treasury Report

Related reading: Average mortgage rates breach 5% as 472 products pulled

