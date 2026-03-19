Mortgage Advice Bureau hits record 32bn lending as BTL market strengthens

Mortgage Advice Bureau has announced that the value of arranged mortgages reached £32bn in 2025, a 23 percent increase on the previous year and a record level for the UK’s largest technology-driven mortgage intermediary.

The figures, released on Wednesday, highlight the scale of mortgage activity flowing through intermediary channels as landlords and homebuyers increasingly rely on broker advice to navigate product complexity and secure competitive rates.

Adviser numbers grow as demand rises

MAB recorded 10 percent growth in adviser numbers during 2025, with just 190 adviser firms now delivering mortgage advice at significant scale across the UK. Revenue per mainstream adviser increased by 13 percent year-on-year, reflecting higher case values and productivity gains.

For buy-to-let landlords, the expansion in broker capacity comes at a critical time. With research earlier this month showing mortgage broker fees rising 25 percent, the availability of fee-free alternatives through large networks becomes increasingly important for cost-conscious investors.

Peter Brodnicki, chief executive of Mortgage Advice Bureau, said the milestone demonstrated the strength of the intermediary model. “2025 was a landmark year for MAB. Our model is built around empowering high-quality firms to grow their businesses, and this latest milestone is a powerful demonstration of what that partnership can achieve,” he said.

Technology and AI driving broker efficiency

Brodnicki pointed to technology as a key driver of growth, with AI and data tools helping advisers improve customer acquisition and retention. “Business leaders increasingly want the backing of a business partner that has a clear view of the future, a strategy built around customer acquisition and retention, and the leverage of technology, data, and AI to optimise performance and margins,” he said.

The record lending figures follow Landlord Knowledge’s reporting on easing BTL lending criteria in recent weeks, with several specialist lenders relaxing income requirements and stress tests to capture refinancing demand ahead of rate decisions.

MAB is listed on the Alternative Investment Market and handles more than £30bn of loans annually through its network of over 2,000 advisers. The group operates both consumer-facing services and specialist networks supporting independent mortgage adviser firms.

What this means for landlords

If you’re remortgaging in 2026: The expansion in adviser capacity means more options for BTL mortgage advice – shop around including fee-free brokers before paying arrangement fees.

The expansion in adviser capacity means more options for BTL mortgage advice – shop around including fee-free brokers before paying arrangement fees. Watch for: Technology-driven brokers increasingly using AI to match landlords with suitable products faster – ask about digital tools when comparing services.

Technology-driven brokers increasingly using AI to match landlords with suitable products faster – ask about digital tools when comparing services. Bottom line: Record intermediary lending shows the mortgage market is functioning well for those seeking professional advice, but always compare broker fees against direct-to-lender options.

Editor’s view

Record volumes through broker channels reflect two things: product complexity that makes professional advice valuable, and competitive pressure that keeps many brokers fee-free. For landlords juggling stress tests, limited company structures, and shifting rates, the right adviser can save more than their fee. But the 25 percent rise in average broker fees this year is a reminder to check what you’re paying before you commit.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 19 March 2026

Sources: Mortgage Advice Bureau

Related reading: Mortgage broker fees jump 25% as landlords miss free alternatives

