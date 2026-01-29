Marple named best place to live in England and Wales in 2026 ranking

Landlords and property investors are gaining fresh insight into regional market dynamics after Marple in Greater Manchester topped a new national ranking for 2026. The result reflects continued variation in regional pricing, changing affordability patterns and differences in local demand that are increasingly shaping property decisions across England and Wales.

Marple, a commuter town nine miles from Manchester and bordering the Peak District, has been named the best place to live in England and Wales for 2026 by Garrington Property Finders. The annual index assesses more than 1,400 towns and villages with populations above 5,000, using measures including natural beauty, wellbeing, heritage, schools, employment and value for money.

While the ranking is lifestyle-focused, it also provides a snapshot of where housing markets have remained balanced relative to local incomes, amenities and employment access.

Property prices show varied regional performance

Marple’s average family home price rose by 7.6% over the past year to £517,119, placing it well above the national rate of growth. According to Office for National Statistics data, average property prices increased by 1.4% in England and 1.5% in Wales during the 12 months to October 2025.

London recorded an average annual price fall of 2.4%, while values rose by 5% in the North East and by more than 3% in both the North West and Yorkshire and the Humber. These figures underline the extent to which national averages now conceal significant local variation.

This reinforces the importance of localised analysis, as performance increasingly depends on employment access, transport connectivity and affordability rather than broad regional labels.

Affordability and local fundamentals shape demand

Although Marple’s pricing sits above the English average, it remains competitive within the Greater Manchester market, supported by transport links, established schools and limited new housing supply. Similar characteristics are evident in other highly ranked locations such as Rawdon in West Yorkshire and Bowdon in Greater Manchester, both of which performed strongly despite differing short-term price movements.

Jonathan Hopper, chief executive of Garrington Property Finders, said that “the north-south divide narrowed slightly as prices rose steadily in more affordable northern areas, and fell in the most expensive parts of London and the south”. He added that many locations had become better value relative to their surrounding markets rather than cheaper in absolute terms.

This distinction is particularly relevant for landlords assessing longer-term stability rather than short-term price changes.

Financing conditions remain a key consideration for 2026

Market conditions are also being influenced by borrowing costs. With the Bank of England base rate now below 4%, mortgage affordability has improved compared with late 2024, supporting transaction activity in a wider range of locations.

This environment places greater emphasis on sustainable rental demand, operating costs and local economic resilience, rather than relying on rapid capital growth.

Editor’s view

Marple’s position at the top of the 2026 ranking highlights how closely quality of life, affordability and local fundamentals are now aligned in many parts of the market. For landlords, the wider lesson is that regional performance is becoming more nuanced, rewarding close attention to local conditions rather than broad assumptions about geography.

