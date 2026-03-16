Maintenance Triage for Landlords: How to Prioritise Repair Requests

When a tenant calls at 10pm on a Friday reporting a problem, landlords face a split-second decision: drop everything and call an emergency contractor, or deal with it on Monday? Get it wrong in one direction and you waste money on unnecessary call-out fees. Get it wrong in the other and you face tenant complaints, council enforcement action, or expensive property damage that could have been prevented.

Maintenance triage is the system landlords use to classify repair requests by urgency and respond appropriately. This guide provides a complete framework for making these decisions correctly, along with the legal context, practical templates, and common scenarios every landlord should know.

The three-tier classification system

Every repair request falls into one of three categories: emergency, urgent, or routine. The classification determines your response time, the type of contractor you need, and your legal exposure if you get it wrong.

Emergency repairs: same-day response required

Emergency repairs involve immediate risk to health, safety, or property. Delay is not an option. These situations require same-day action, even if it means paying premium out-of-hours rates.

What qualifies as an emergency:

Gas leak or carbon monoxide alarm: Evacuate the property, call the National Gas Emergency Service (0800 111 999), and arrange for a Gas Safe registered engineer. Never delay.

Evacuate the property, call the National Gas Emergency Service (0800 111 999), and arrange for a Gas Safe registered engineer. Never delay. Total loss of heating or hot water (October to April): In winter months, lack of heating makes a property potentially uninhabitable. Courts and councils treat this as urgent.

In winter months, lack of heating makes a property potentially uninhabitable. Courts and councils treat this as urgent. Complete electrical failure: Total loss of power affecting the whole property, particularly if it affects essential systems like heating or refrigeration.

Total loss of power affecting the whole property, particularly if it affects essential systems like heating or refrigeration. Major water leak causing active damage: Water pouring through a ceiling or flooding a room requires immediate attention to prevent structural damage and mould.

Water pouring through a ceiling or flooding a room requires immediate attention to prevent structural damage and mould. Burst pipe: Especially in cold weather when pipes freeze and burst, causing flooding.

Especially in cold weather when pipes freeze and burst, causing flooding. Blocked only toilet: If the property has only one toilet and it is completely unusable, this is an emergency. If there are two toilets and one is blocked, it becomes urgent rather than emergency.

If the property has only one toilet and it is completely unusable, this is an emergency. If there are two toilets and one is blocked, it becomes urgent rather than emergency. Security breach: Broken locks on external doors, smashed windows on ground floor, or any situation where the property cannot be secured against intruders.

Broken locks on external doors, smashed windows on ground floor, or any situation where the property cannot be secured against intruders. Structural danger: Collapsed ceiling, dangerous cracks in load-bearing walls, or any situation suggesting imminent structural failure.

Collapsed ceiling, dangerous cracks in load-bearing walls, or any situation suggesting imminent structural failure. Fire damage: Even after the fire service has attended, making the property safe and secure is an emergency.

Response time: Within 24 hours. In practice, this means calling a contractor immediately upon receiving the report, regardless of the time of day.

Urgent repairs: 48-hour response required

Urgent repairs need prompt attention but do not pose immediate danger. The property remains habitable, but the issue significantly affects the tenant’s daily life or could escalate if left unaddressed.

What qualifies as urgent:

Heating or hot water failure (May to September): Outside winter months, loss of heating is still urgent because it affects hot water for washing and bathing.

Outside winter months, loss of heating is still urgent because it affects hot water for washing and bathing. Partial electrical failure: One circuit down (for example, upstairs sockets not working) while the rest of the property has power.

One circuit down (for example, upstairs sockets not working) while the rest of the property has power. Minor leaks: Dripping taps, small roof leaks, or slow leaks under sinks that are not causing immediate damage but will worsen.

Dripping taps, small roof leaks, or slow leaks under sinks that are not causing immediate damage but will worsen. Essential appliance failure: Broken oven, faulty washing machine, or failed fridge-freezer (if provided by the landlord under the tenancy agreement).

Broken oven, faulty washing machine, or failed fridge-freezer (if provided by the landlord under the tenancy agreement). Window damage allowing water ingress: Cracked or broken window that is still secure but lets rain in.

Cracked or broken window that is still secure but lets rain in. Blocked drains with overflow risk: Slow-draining sinks or showers that could back up and cause flooding.

Slow-draining sinks or showers that could back up and cause flooding. Faulty extractor fans in bathrooms: Creates condensation and mould risk if left unaddressed.

Creates condensation and mould risk if left unaddressed. Boiler making unusual noises: A boiler that is still working but sounds wrong should be serviced urgently before it fails completely.

A boiler that is still working but sounds wrong should be serviced urgently before it fails completely. One of two toilets blocked: The property remains habitable but the situation needs resolving quickly.

The property remains habitable but the situation needs resolving quickly. Intercom or entry system failure: In flats, tenants need to be able to let visitors in and receive deliveries.

Response time: Acknowledge the report within 24 hours and arrange a contractor visit within 48 hours.

Routine repairs: 1-2 week response

Routine repairs do not affect habitability, safety, or essential services. They can be scheduled at mutual convenience and grouped with other maintenance work.

What qualifies as routine:

Cosmetic issues: Scuffed paintwork, minor wall damage, loose door handles, squeaky hinges.

Scuffed paintwork, minor wall damage, loose door handles, squeaky hinges. Non-essential appliance repairs: Dishwasher, tumble dryer, or second oven (unless tenancy agreement specifies these as essential).

Dishwasher, tumble dryer, or second oven (unless tenancy agreement specifies these as essential). Minor plumbing issues: Slow-draining sink, weak shower pressure, toilet that needs two flushes.

Slow-draining sink, weak shower pressure, toilet that needs two flushes. Scheduled maintenance: Annual boiler service, EICR renewal, gutter cleaning.

Annual boiler service, EICR renewal, gutter cleaning. Worn carpets or flooring: Unless presenting a trip hazard, worn floor coverings are routine maintenance.

Unless presenting a trip hazard, worn floor coverings are routine maintenance. Damp patches: Small areas of damp that are not spreading or causing mould require investigation but are not urgent.

Small areas of damp that are not spreading or causing mould require investigation but are not urgent. Garden maintenance: Overgrown hedges, fence repairs (unless security is compromised), blocked gutters.

Overgrown hedges, fence repairs (unless security is compromised), blocked gutters. Stiff windows or doors: Difficult to open but still functional.

Difficult to open but still functional. Sealant deterioration: Bathroom sealant that needs replacing around bath or shower.

Response time: Acknowledge within five working days and schedule the repair within two weeks.

The decision framework: three questions

When a repair request comes in and you are unsure how to classify it, work through these three questions in order:

Question 1: Is there an immediate risk to health or safety?

Consider: Could someone be injured? Is there a gas leak, electrical hazard, or structural risk? Is security compromised?

If yes: This is an emergency. Act immediately.

If no: Move to Question 2.

Question 2: Is the property uninhabitable or are essential services unavailable?

Consider: Can the tenant live normally in the property? Is there heating (in winter), hot water, electricity, a working toilet, and running water?

If any essential service is unavailable: This is an emergency.

If the property is habitable but uncomfortable: Move to Question 3.

Question 3: Will delay cause significantly more damage or cost?

Consider: Is there an active leak that will worsen? Is a broken window letting in rain? Is a failing boiler likely to break down completely? Will a small problem become a large one?

If delay will cause escalation: This is urgent. Respond within 48 hours.

If the situation is stable: This is routine. Schedule within two weeks.

Common scenarios with classifications

Heating and hot water

Scenario Classification Reasoning Boiler broken, no heating, December Emergency Legal duty to provide heating in winter; property potentially uninhabitable Boiler broken, no heating, July Urgent No heating needed but hot water still essential for daily living One radiator cold in spare bedroom Routine Rest of property heated; not affecting habitability Boiler making banging noises but still working Urgent Preventive action to avoid complete failure Thermostat not responding accurately Routine Heating still works; convenience issue Immersion heater failed (no combi boiler) Urgent/Emergency Emergency if no other hot water source; urgent if backup exists

Water and plumbing

Scenario Classification Reasoning Burst pipe flooding living room Emergency Active property damage; water must be stopped immediately Kitchen tap dripping Routine No damage; minor inconvenience (unless metered water) Blocked kitchen sink Urgent Affects daily use; could overflow Only toilet in property completely blocked Emergency Property uninhabitable without working toilet One of two toilets blocked Urgent Property still habitable but needs quick resolution Slow-draining shower Routine Still functional; no immediate risk Leak under sink, water pooling Urgent Will cause damage if left; could affect structure Water tank overflow dripping outside Urgent Indicates ballcock failure; wastes water and could freeze in winter No water supply to property Emergency Check if water company issue first; if internal, emergency

Electrical

Scenario Classification Reasoning Total power loss to property Emergency Essential service unavailable; affects heating, refrigeration, lighting One circuit tripped and won’t reset Urgent Partial service; rest of property functional Light fitting not working Routine Bulb replacement often tenant responsibility; fitting repair is routine Exposed wiring visible Emergency Immediate electrocution risk Socket sparking when used Emergency Fire and electrocution risk; stop using immediately Dimmer switch not working properly Routine Lights still work; convenience issue Extractor fan in bathroom stopped Urgent Condensation and mould risk if not addressed Electric shower not heating water Urgent Affects daily bathing; needs prompt attention

Security and structure

Scenario Classification Reasoning Front door lock broken, cannot secure Emergency Property cannot be made secure; immediate security risk Lock stiff but still works Routine Security not compromised; maintenance issue Ground floor window smashed Emergency Security risk and weather exposure Upstairs window cracked but intact Urgent Could worsen; may let in water; but property still secure Fence blown down Urgent/Routine Urgent if security risk (ground floor flat); routine if just garden boundary Roof tile missing Urgent Will let water in during rain; could dislodge more tiles Ceiling collapsed Emergency Structural issue; potential for further collapse; habitability affected Cracks appearing in walls Urgent Needs investigation; could indicate subsidence or structural movement Guttering fallen down Urgent Water will damage walls; routine if not raining imminently

Legal obligations in England and Wales

Landlords’ repair obligations come primarily from Section 11 of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985, which applies to most residential tenancies of less than seven years. Under this legislation, landlords must:

Keep the structure and exterior of the property in repair (roof, walls, windows, doors, drains, gutters, external pipes)

of the property in repair (roof, walls, windows, doors, drains, gutters, external pipes) Keep installations for water, gas, electricity, sanitation, and heating in repair and proper working order

in repair and proper working order Keep installations for space heating and water heating in repair and proper working order

The obligation begins once the landlord has notice of the problem. This is why documenting when tenants report issues is essential – the clock starts when you know about it, not when the problem first occurred.

What is “reasonable time”?

The law requires repairs to be carried out within a “reasonable time” but does not define this precisely. Courts consider several factors:

Nature and severity of the defect

of the defect Effect on the tenant – is the property habitable?

– is the property habitable? Time of year – heating failures in winter are more urgent

– heating failures in winter are more urgent Tenant vulnerability – elderly tenants, young children, or those with health conditions may need faster response

– elderly tenants, young children, or those with health conditions may need faster response Whether delay causes further damage – a leak that will spread requires faster action

– a leak that will spread requires faster action Availability of parts and contractors – some allowance for genuine supply issues, but landlords cannot use this as an indefinite excuse

Consequences of delayed or inadequate response

Failing to respond appropriately to repair requests can result in:

Rent repayment orders: Tenants can apply to the First-tier Tribunal for a reduction in rent for the period the property was in disrepair.

Tenants can apply to the First-tier Tribunal for a reduction in rent for the period the property was in disrepair. Tenant self-help remedies: After giving proper notice, tenants can arrange repairs themselves and deduct the reasonable cost from rent.

After giving proper notice, tenants can arrange repairs themselves and deduct the reasonable cost from rent. Council enforcement: Local authorities can serve improvement notices under the Housing Act 2004 and the Housing Health and Safety Rating System (HHSRS). Failure to comply can result in fines up to £30,000 or prosecution.

Local authorities can serve improvement notices under the Housing Act 2004 and the Housing Health and Safety Rating System (HHSRS). Failure to comply can result in fines up to £30,000 or prosecution. Banning orders: Serious or repeat offenders can be banned from letting property.

Serious or repeat offenders can be banned from letting property. Personal injury claims: If disrepair causes injury (for example, a tenant trips on damaged flooring you failed to fix), you may be liable for compensation.

If disrepair causes injury (for example, a tenant trips on damaged flooring you failed to fix), you may be liable for compensation. Tenant termination: Persistent disrepair may give tenants grounds to end the tenancy early.

Persistent disrepair may give tenants grounds to end the tenancy early. Reputational damage: Poor reviews and difficulty finding future tenants.

The Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act 2018

Since March 2019, tenants have had the right to take landlords to court if their property is unfit for human habitation. This includes properties with serious damp, inadequate heating, or significant disrepair. Courts can order landlords to carry out repairs and pay compensation.

Awaab’s Law and the Renters’ Rights Act 2025

Following the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak from mould exposure, the government introduced strict timescales for addressing hazards in social housing. The Renters’ Rights Act 2025 extends similar principles to the private rented sector, with the government expected to introduce specific timeframes for responding to the most serious hazards. Landlords should monitor DLUHC announcements for implementation details.

Response templates

Having pre-written responses ready means you can acknowledge repair requests quickly and professionally, even when you are busy.

Emergency acknowledgement (send immediately)

“Thank you for letting me know about this. I understand this is urgent and I am treating it as an emergency. I have contacted [Contractor Name] and they will attend today between [time range]. If for any reason they cannot make it, I will arrange alternative emergency cover. I will keep you updated on progress. In the meantime, [any immediate safety advice – e.g., turn off water at stopcock, do not use the affected circuit, open windows if gas smell].”

Urgent acknowledgement (send within 24 hours)

“Thank you for reporting this issue. I have logged it as urgent and will arrange for a contractor to attend within the next 48 hours. I will confirm the appointment time with you by [specific time/date]. Please let me know if the situation changes or worsens before then.”

Routine acknowledgement (send within 5 working days)

“Thank you for letting me know about this. I have added it to the maintenance schedule and will arrange a repair within the next two weeks. I will contact you at least 24 hours before the contractor visits to confirm access arrangements. Please let me know if the situation changes in the meantime.”

Reclassification response (when tenant overestimates urgency)

“Thank you for reporting this. I have assessed the issue and classified it as [urgent/routine] rather than an emergency because [brief reason – e.g., the property remains habitable, there is no immediate safety risk, the alternative toilet is still working]. I will arrange for a contractor to attend within [timeframe]. If you believe the situation is more serious than I have understood, please let me know what I may have missed.”

Practical tips for landlords

1. Build your contractor network before you need it

Identify reliable contractors for each trade and confirm their availability for emergencies:

24/7 emergency plumber

24/7 emergency electrician

24/7 locksmith

Gas Safe registered heating engineer (many offer emergency cover)

General handyman for routine repairs

Roofer (urgent weather damage)

Glazier (emergency window boarding and replacement)

Get quotes for emergency call-out fees in advance. Typical rates are £80-£150 for the first hour outside normal hours, plus parts. Knowing this helps you make faster decisions when emergencies occur.

2. Provide tenants with clear emergency contact information

Give tenants a dedicated emergency contact (mobile number or out-of-hours service) with clear guidance on what qualifies as an emergency. This prevents 2am calls about dripping taps while ensuring genuine emergencies reach you promptly.

Sample guidance for tenants:

“Use the emergency number only for: gas leaks (also call National Gas Emergency 0800 111 999), flooding, complete loss of heating in winter, total electrical failure, or security breaches. For all other repairs, email or call during office hours.”

3. Document everything

Keep records of:

Date and time tenant reported the issue

How it was reported (text, email, phone call)

Your response time

Classification decision and reasoning

Contractor contacted and when

Date and time of repair visit

Work carried out and cost

Confirmation that tenant is satisfied

This record protects you if a tenant later claims you ignored repair requests or took too long to respond.

4. When in doubt, treat it as urgent

The cost of a wasted call-out (£80-£150) is far less than the cost of:

Property damage from an untreated leak (thousands of pounds)

Tenant withholding rent (months of lost income plus legal costs)

Council enforcement action (fines up to £30,000)

Tenant moving out and void period (months of lost rent)

Compensation claim for personal injury (unlimited)

When classification is genuinely unclear, err on the side of faster response.

5. Check your landlord insurance

Many landlord insurance policies include:

24/7 emergency helplines

Cover for emergency repairs (plumbing, electrical, heating, security)

Alternative accommodation costs if the property becomes uninhabitable

Legal expenses cover for disputes

Know what your policy covers before you need it. Keep the emergency helpline number saved in your phone.

Several proptech tools now help landlords and agents classify repair requests automatically. Tenants describe the problem, the system asks clarifying questions, and it suggests a classification. This can be particularly useful for landlords managing multiple properties or for letting agents handling high volumes of repair requests.

AskLettie is one such tool designed specifically for the UK property market. Lettie handles 24/7 tenant triage via WhatsApp, automatically logging and classifying every maintenance request. Tenants message Lettie directly, describing their issue, and the AI asks follow-up questions to determine urgency before notifying the landlord with a recommended classification.

Key features include automatic audit trails with time-stamped records of every message and action taken, one-click legal reports for compliance evidence, and visual AI photo analysis so tenants can send images of problems for faster assessment. For landlords concerned about meeting Awaab’s Law requirements and Renters’ Rights Act compliance, tools like this provide the documentation needed to demonstrate prompt response times.

Handling tenants who misclassify requests

Some tenants classify everything as an emergency. A broken dishwasher is not an emergency. A blown lightbulb is not an emergency (and is usually the tenant’s responsibility anyway). Handling these situations requires diplomacy.

Common misclassifications

“Emergency: dishwasher not working” – Routine (unless tenancy agreement specifies it as essential)

– Routine (unless tenancy agreement specifies it as essential) “Emergency: garden fence blown down” – Urgent if security risk; otherwise routine

– Urgent if security risk; otherwise routine “Emergency: lightbulb out” – Usually tenant responsibility; if fitting is faulty, it is routine

– Usually tenant responsibility; if fitting is faulty, it is routine “Emergency: heating not working” (August) – Urgent, not emergency (no immediate health risk from lack of heating in summer)

– Urgent, not emergency (no immediate health risk from lack of heating in summer) “Emergency: slow draining sink” – Routine unless causing overflow

How to respond

Acknowledge the report promptly, explain your classification decision politely, and confirm when the repair will be addressed. For example:

“Thank you for reporting the dishwasher issue. I understand this is inconvenient. I have classified this as routine maintenance because the property remains fully habitable and it does not affect essential services. I will arrange for an engineer to attend within the next two weeks. If you feel I have misunderstood the situation, please let me know.”

If a tenant persistently misclassifies requests, consider sharing your classification criteria with them at the start of the tenancy. Some landlords include a maintenance guide in their welcome pack.

Document patterns of misuse

If a tenant routinely reports non-emergencies as emergencies, keep records. This documentation may be relevant if the tenant later claims you ignored genuine emergencies – you can demonstrate a pattern of misclassification that required you to investigate each report carefully.

Setting up your system

A good maintenance triage system has these components:

Clear reporting channels: How should tenants report issues? Email, phone, app, portal? Classification criteria: Written guidelines (like this article) that you apply consistently Response templates: Pre-written acknowledgements for each category Contractor database: Reliable tradespeople for each category, including emergency contacts Documentation system: Log of all reports, responses, and resolutions Escalation process: What happens if a routine issue becomes urgent? Tenant guidance: Information for tenants on how the system works and what to expect

Having this framework in place before the phone rings means you can respond quickly and consistently, protecting your property, your tenants, and yourself from legal risk.