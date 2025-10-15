Lords reject stronger pet damage safeguards as Renters’ Rights Bill nears law

The Renters’ Rights Bill has cleared its final stage in the House of Lords, with ministers refusing to grant landlords greater protection against pet damage or extend exemptions for key tenancy scenarios. The Government insisted the current five-week deposit cap offers “sufficient cover”, leaving landlords unable to charge higher pet deposits or require pet insurance once the new rules take effect.

Ministers hold line on pet deposits despite landlord pressure

During the latest debate, Lords rejected almost all proposed amendments to the landmark Bill, including efforts to shield landlords from mounting repair costs linked to tenants with animals. Baroness Scott cited Propertymark research showing 85% of agents and landlords had reported pet damage, but her call for a modest one-to-three-week pet deposit option was voted down.

Baroness Taylor of Stevenage reiterated that “no additional measures are needed at this stage,” though she conceded that the Tenant Fees Act could later be amended if pet-related costs become “disproportionate.”

For landlords, that offers little comfort. With just 7% of landlords currently accepting tenants with pets, many fear further erosion of control over their properties. As one letting agent observed, “It’s hard to justify the risk when you can’t protect the asset.”

Concerns over punitive restrictions and market imbalance

Peers also raised concerns over the Bill’s new clause restricting landlords from re-letting a property for 12 months after regaining possession. Lord Cromwell branded the rule “renters’ revenge”, warning it would punish good landlords alongside bad ones. Several peers proposed reducing the restriction to six months, describing the longer term as “punitive and disproportionate”.

The Lords did, however, secure a limited concession on shared ownership landlords affected by the Grenfell remediation crisis, allowing some flexibility for those unable to sell due to cladding or safety issues.

Propertymark described the outcome as a “mixed bag”, noting that while most landlord protections were blocked, the Government “finally acknowledged the unintended consequences for trapped shared owners.”

Student lets and prosecutions also divide opinion

Further amendments sought to expand the Bill’s coverage of smaller student properties, which currently fall outside its scope unless designated HMOs. Landlords and universities had pressed for clarity, warning that piecemeal exemptions risked “distorting” the student rental market.

The Government also compromised slightly on the prosecution threshold for rogue landlords and agents, landing on a middle ground between civil and criminal standards of proof.

William Reeve, CEO of Goodlord, said: “Once again, demand amongst the Lords for both a pet deposit scheme and changes to Ground 4A sparked much debate, but ultimately the Government won out. With all votes for the outstanding amendments going in the Government’s direction, the process of ‘ping pong’ comes to an end and the Bill will move towards Royal Assent.”

Goodlord’s latest data suggests only 4% of sole-agent operators feel ‘very prepared’ for the new regime, while less than half of larger agencies consider themselves fully ready. “They can no longer bury their heads in the sand – the rubber is truly about to hit the road,” Reeve added.

Editor’s view

For landlords, the Renters’ Rights Bill marks the end of years of uncertainty – but also the start of a more restrictive environment. With pet deposits capped, eviction timelines extended, and re-letting limits in place, the balance of rights has clearly tilted further toward tenants. The question now is whether Government will adjust once the real-world costs begin to bite.

