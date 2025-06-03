London rental market sees boost in new listings across all boroughs

London’s rental landscape is seeing a rare moment of opportunity — for both landlords and tenants — as a sharp increase in available stock brings more properties to market across the capital. New data from Benham and Reeves reveals that 40% of rental listings in London were added in the past 30 days, giving landlords renewed momentum and choice in how they price and let their properties.

A total of 40,067 rental homes are currently on the market across Greater London, with 16,116 of these added in just the last month, according to the agency’s latest analysis. This shift offers welcome breathing room in what has long been a high-pressure market for both sides, but especially for landlords, who have been navigating a regulatory and supply crunch in recent years.

“We’ve seen a considerable surge in the level of stock available across all London boroughs over the last month,” said Marc von Grundherr, Director of Benham and Reeves. “Not only are you likely to have less competition, but you should also have more rental properties to choose from.”

East london leads in new rental stock availability

Some areas are seeing even more dramatic change than others. In Havering and Waltham Forest, over 55% of currently available rental homes were listed within the past 30 days. Lewisham followed closely at 54%, with Haringey and Sutton also recording over 50% new-to-market listings.

Even traditionally tight markets like Kensington and Chelsea — often the slowest to show movement—recorded a meaningful jump. While it ranked last overall, 23% of its listings still came on the market in the last month, suggesting a broader city-wide trend of rising supply.

This shift could have several implications. With more properties entering the market, tenants have increased options, and landlords—particularly those who price competitively or offer attractive tenancy terms—are more likely to let quickly. But landlords with outdated rents or rigid terms may need to adapt to stay ahead.

“The London rental market is fiercely competitive,” said von Grundherr. “It’s not unusual for us to see properties let before they’ve even reached the market… [tenants] offering to pay larger deposits, multiple months’ rent upfront, or even higher asking rents in order to secure a home.”

Seasonal shift offers chance to reposition portfolios

Von Grundherr also highlighted the cyclical nature of the rental market, noting that activity can slow during summer as tenants delay moves until autumn. That makes this influx of new stock even more valuable for landlords aiming to let properties quickly before the lull.

“The summer months can be far quieter… many tenants have made their move for the year ahead already,” he explained.

For landlords, this window offers a strategic opportunity to review asking rents, refresh marketing photos, or even consider light refurbishments to enhance appeal. It’s also a moment to re-evaluate portfolio strategy: where to invest next, which boroughs show improving demand patterns, and how best to structure tenancy lengths going into 2026.