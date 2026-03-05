Lomond expands into Liverpool with acquisition of Homesure

Lomond has expanded its North West presence with the acquisition of Liverpool-based lettings and estate agency Homesure, adding more than 1,700 managed properties to the group’s portfolio.

30-strong team joins Lomond network

Homesure operates from three locations across Liverpool with a team of 30 staff. Founded in 2007 by Steven Kenny, the business grew through organic expansion and five acquisitions since 2016 under the leadership of Kenny, Nick Stott and Mark Loughnane.

The agency specialises in supporting overseas investors attracted to Liverpool’s property market, with the city’s sporting culture and proximity to Manchester and Cheshire driving international interest.

Under Lomond ownership, Homesure will continue operating under its existing brand as the group’s regional hub in Liverpool. The existing leadership team remains in place, with Nick Stott and Mark Loughnane continuing to run day-to-day operations.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s reporting on consolidation in the lettings sector, as larger groups continue acquiring regional agencies to build national scale.

Leadership backs continuity

Paul Clarke, Regional Chief Revenue Officer at Lomond, said: “Lomond’s model of identifying exceptional businesses and preserving what makes them unique, while providing powerful behind-the-scenes support and additional benefits to staff and clients, will be showcased perfectly through Homesure.”

Mark Loughnane, Company Director at Homesure, said: “Nick and I are incredibly proud of the journey Homesure has taken so far. Our ethos, values and commitment to clients remain at the heart of everything we do. And crucially, that isn’t changing: Homesure is still Homesure.”

Loughnane added that Lomond’s backing would help clients navigate the new legislative landscape under the Renters Rights Act.

Ed Phillips, Group Chief Executive of Lomond, said: “Liverpool is a strategically important market for Lomond, and Homesure is exactly the kind of business we look to partner with: strong local roots, a respected team and values that closely align with our own.”

What this means for landlords

If you use Homesure: The existing team and brand remain in place - day-to-day service should continue unchanged.

For Liverpool landlords: The deal signals continued investment in the North West rental market despite regulatory headwinds.

Watch for: Further consolidation as larger groups acquire regional agencies ahead of Renters Rights Act implementation.

Bottom line: Agency acquisitions are accelerating - landlords should expect more ownership changes across the sector.

Editor’s view

Liverpool’s rental market continues to attract both domestic and international investment, making it a logical target for Lomond’s expansion. For landlords using Homesure, the promise of continuity will be reassuring - though the real test comes as Lomond’s back-office systems integrate with local operations. Agency consolidation shows no sign of slowing.

Author: Editorial team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 5 March 2026

Sources: Lomond, Homesure

