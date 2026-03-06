Limited company landlords 14 points more likely to raise rents

Landlords who hold properties through limited companies are significantly more likely to increase rents than those who own in their personal names, according to new research from Pegasus Insight. The property research firm found 75 percent of limited company landlords raised rents in the past year, compared with 61 percent of individual landlords – a 14 percentage point gap that reveals a growing behavioural divide in the sector.

The findings, drawn from the firm’s Landlord Trends survey, also show that incorporated landlords operate at a fundamentally different scale. Limited company owners hold an average of 15.9 properties compared with just 4.9 for landlords investing in their own name – more than three times the portfolio size.

Different ownership models, different behaviours

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s recent report on limited company purchases hitting a record 43 percent of buy-to-let transactions. The latest Pegasus data suggests this structural shift is producing measurably different landlord behaviours – with company owners responding more quickly and more frequently to market pressures.

Mark Long, head of Pegasus Insight, said limited company landlords operate differently from individual owners. “They tend to run larger, more leveraged and often more complex portfolios, which naturally creates a different risk profile and a different set of support needs,” he said.

The research also found that HMO ownership is significantly more common among incorporated landlords. Some 35 percent of limited company landlords hold at least one HMO, compared with 17 percent of those investing personally. This suggests company structures are increasingly associated with more intensive rental models.

Implications for policy and lending

Long added that the data carries wider implications for how the sector is understood and regulated. “For lenders and policymakers, this is important, as it shows the private rented sector is no longer a single, uniform market,” he said. “Ownership structure is becoming an increasingly important lens through which to understand landlord behaviour, resilience and even future supply.”

The behavioural gap may reflect the commercial mindset that typically accompanies incorporation. Limited company landlords often treat their portfolios as businesses rather than passive investments, with closer attention to cash flow, yields and market conditions. The higher incidence of rent increases among this group suggests they are more likely to pass on rising costs – including higher mortgage rates and regulatory compliance expenses – to tenants.

What this means for landlords

If you’re operating through a company: Your peers are more likely to adjust rents to market conditions – review whether your pricing reflects current costs and comparable lets.

Your peers are more likely to adjust rents to market conditions – review whether your pricing reflects current costs and comparable lets. Watch for: Lenders and policy makers increasingly distinguishing between individual and company landlords in their risk assessments and regulatory approaches.

Lenders and policy makers increasingly distinguishing between individual and company landlords in their risk assessments and regulatory approaches. Bottom line: The private rented sector is splitting into distinct ownership tiers with different operating models, risk profiles and tenant impacts.

Editor’s view

This data confirms what many suspected: limited company landlords operate their portfolios more like businesses. The 14 percentage point rent increase gap is striking, but not surprising given larger portfolios, higher leverage and more commercial objectives. Whether this divergence will prompt differentiated regulation remains to be seen – but the days of treating all landlords as a single group may be numbered.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 5 March 2026

Sources: Pegasus Insight

