Landlords urged to act now as Renters’ Rights Bill nears final stage

Landlords are being warned to get ahead of sweeping legal changes coming to the private rented sector, as the Renters’ Rights Bill edges closer to becoming law. Speaking at a Bournemouth seminar, legal specialists from Ellis Jones Solicitors called the reforms the biggest shift in landlord responsibilities for over 30 years.

Major changes to possession rights and rental terms ahead

The legislation—expected to pass in the coming months—will overhaul how landlords manage tenancies in England, with fixed terms and Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions both set to be abolished. Solicitor Advocate Conor Maher, a dispute resolution specialist at Ellis Jones, said the reforms mark “a significant shift towards tenant security, transparency and regulatory oversight”.

Speaking to a room of landlords and letting professionals at Bournemouth’s West Hants Club, Maher urged early action: “Landlords need to prepare now, not later, for the sweeping changes which will come into effect once the Bill passes its final legislative stages after the summer parliamentary recess.”

Maher’s colleague Dan Flynn, a partner at the firm’s London office, echoed the warning. “Understanding the legal shifts now and adopting best practices in line with the expected reforms will minimise future disruption and potential legal exposure,” he said.

The event was part of a wider Ellis Jones seminar series tackling the implications of the Renters’ Rights Bill for agents and landlords. Key proposals under discussion include:

An end to fixed-term tenancies in favour of open-ended agreements

Mandatory acceptance of tenants’ pets unless there’s a valid reason

A ban on rental bidding wars and new transparency rules

Rent rise limitations and a cap on upfront payments to just one month’s rent

Landlords face stricter compliance obligations

Alongside tenancy reform, letting agents will soon be bound by stricter Anti Money Laundering (AML) obligations. From May 2025, agents must screen all tenants and landlords against the UK’s financial sanctions list after an offer is accepted but before contracts are signed or money is taken.

If a match is found—or even suspected—agents are legally obliged to report it to the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI). Failure to comply can result in heavy penalties, including unlimited fines or up to seven years in prison for serious breaches.

Senior Associate John McCarthy warned that the AML changes carry “significant operational and legal consequences for letting professionals and landlords alike”.

These compliance burdens come on top of existing obligations around EPC ratings, gas safety, and the Decent Homes Standard, which the Bill proposes to extend to private landlords for the first time.

Landlords voice concern over possession rights and legal uncertainty

During a Q&A session at the Bournemouth event, landlord attendees raised concerns about how the abolition of Section 21 would impact their ability to regain possession, especially in cases of rent arrears or antisocial behaviour.

Flynn acknowledged the unease: “Many landlords are understandably concerned about the future of possession rights. While the Bill aims to protect tenants, it’s essential that landlords understand how they can still navigate the legal framework to maintain control over their properties—legally and fairly.”

Matthew Clake, a partner at Ellis Jones who chaired the session, confirmed that further seminars will be held in the run-up to implementation to help landlords adjust.

One local landlord who attended the event, Helen Rowe, described the session as “invaluable”. She added: “I’ve got three properties in Dorset. I’ve always tried to be fair, but the changes feel overwhelming—it’s helpful to know where I stand legally and what I can do now to prepare.”