Landlords reminded of carbon monoxide safety rules ahead of awareness week

With Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week running from 17–23 November 2025, Propertymark is reminding landlords, letting agents, and tenants across the UK to check their carbon monoxide (CO) alarms and heating systems. The professional body warns that a five-minute check could prevent tragedy this winter — and keep landlords compliant with legal safety duties.

Landlords face legal obligations on CO alarms and maintenance

Carbon monoxide, known as the “silent killer”, is an odourless and colourless gas that can cause serious illness or death when fuel-burning appliances malfunction. According to NHS data, hundreds of people in the UK are hospitalised each year due to CO poisoning — most from incidents that could have been avoided with basic checks.

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, said:

“Carbon monoxide can strike without warning, and it doesn’t matter whether you own your home or rent it; everyone needs to take this seriously. A working alarm costs less than a takeaway meal but could save your life.”

Under UK landlord legislation, every rented property in England must have a carbon monoxide alarm installed in any room with a fixed fuel-burning appliance such as a boiler, gas fire, or wood burner. Landlords must ensure alarms are functioning properly at the start of each new tenancy and arrange annual gas safety inspections carried out by a Gas Safe registered engineer.

Letting agents managing properties are equally responsible for ensuring these checks are completed and recorded, while tenants are expected to test alarms regularly and report faults without delay.

Practical safety advice for landlords and tenants

Propertymark’s guidance for landlords and tenants includes clear steps to ensure compliance and safety:

Test alarms monthly: Press the test button to confirm operation. Replace batteries as needed or upgrade to a mains-powered model with a backup battery.

Correct placement: Install alarms one to three metres from the appliance, at head height, avoiding cupboards or corners.

Annual servicing: Hire a qualified Gas Safe engineer to inspect boilers, cookers, and fires each year, and retain the Gas Safety Certificate (CP12) within 28 days of inspection.

Maintain ventilation: Never block air vents or flues. Warning signs like yellow flames, soot stains, or extinguished pilot lights should prompt an immediate safety call-out.

Emerson added: “A few quick checks can save lives. We’re urging everyone to take five minutes during Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week to test their alarm, ensure your appliances are being serviced, and remind loved ones to do the same.”

Preventing carbon monoxide incidents

For landlords, prevention is not only a legal duty but also a financial safeguard. CO-related incidents can result in fines, enforcement action, and reputational damage, particularly where safety records are incomplete or inspections missed. Maintaining regular checks protects tenants, reduces emergency maintenance costs, and strengthens trust between landlords, agents, and renters.

According to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), symptoms of poisoning — including headaches, nausea, dizziness, and confusion — are often mistaken for flu. Propertymark urges anyone experiencing symptoms to turn off all appliances, leave the property, and call 999 immediately.

With winter approaching and energy use increasing, ensuring gas safety compliance offers landlords peace of mind and helps sustain professional standards across the private rented sector.

Editor’s view

Carbon monoxide safety isn’t just a tenant issue — it’s a professional obligation for every landlord. Awareness weeks like this remind the sector that prevention costs pennies compared with the price of neglect. For a landlord, maintaining compliance isn’t just about avoiding fines; it’s about protecting investments, reputations, and lives.

Author: Editorial team — UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance.

Published: 11 November 2025

Sources: Propertymark, HSE, NHS, Gov.uk

