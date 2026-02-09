Landlords petition Parliament for faster evictions and tenant database

A new parliamentary petition is demanding faster eviction processes for landlords and the creation of a database to track court-evicted tenants. The petition, which runs until late July, calls for a six-week fast-track court process for mandatory Section 8 grounds covering rent arrears and anti-social behaviour.

The petition also advocates raising the deposit cap to protect landlords against severe property damage – a measure that would require amending the Tenancy Deposit Protection rules introduced in 2007.

What the petition demands

The full text calls on the government to amend the law by instituting a six-week expedited court process for mandatory grounds under Section 8 and Ground 7A. It also seeks a registered-landlord database of court-evicted tenants and a higher deposit cap.

The petition states: “The abolition of Section 21 under the Renters’ Rights Act means evicting bad tenants relies solely on Section 8. Current Ministry of Justice data shows the average eviction takes over 27 weeks – more than six months.”

Petitioners argue this delay punishes law-abiding landlords through irrecoverable arrears and damage costs. If the petition reaches 10,000 signatures, the government must respond. At 100,000 signatures, it would be considered for debate in Parliament.

Court delays remain a concern

The call for expedited processes reflects ongoing concerns about court backlogs as the Renters’ Rights Act approaches implementation. With Section 21 no-fault evictions being abolished, landlords will rely entirely on Section 8 grounds – making court efficiency critical.

Recent surveys show landlord confidence has been shaken by the new legislation. Research from Aldermore found 84 percent of landlords believe the Act will harm the private rented sector, with many citing difficulties removing problem tenants as a key concern.

Tenant database proposal

The petition’s call for a rogue tenant database would mark a significant policy shift. While the Renters’ Rights Act introduces a landlord registration database, there is no equivalent system for tracking tenants with court eviction histories.

Industry bodies have previously raised concerns about such proposals on data protection grounds, though supporters argue it would help landlords make informed decisions and reduce risk.

The petition comes as rival campaign group Shelter has signalled a shift toward closer collaboration with private landlords under new chief executive Sarah Elliott – suggesting the sector’s relationship with housing campaigners may be evolving.

Editor’s view

This petition channels genuine frustration, but its demands face long odds. A six-week eviction timeline would require court capacity the system simply does not have, while a tenant database raises serious privacy hurdles. Still, the signatures will signal landlord sentiment to ministers.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 7 February 2026

Sources: UK Parliament Petitions, Ministry of Justice

Related reading: Landlords fear Renters’ Rights Act as 84% predict sector harm

