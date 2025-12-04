Landlords offered cheaper home upgrades as Hello Neighbour partners with Currys Business

Hello Neighbour has announced a new partnership with Currys Business, giving landlords a more affordable route to appliance upgrades at a time when maintenance spending continues to rise. The deal, revealed Thursday in London, offers discounted products, faster installation and reduced downtime – features many owners increasingly rely on to protect yields and tenant satisfaction.

Property upgrades and compliance pressures on landlords

The agreement allows those letting through Hello Neighbour to secure up to 10% off white goods, smaller appliances and household tech. Delivery, installation and recycling are handled by Currys Business teams, removing the multi-step process that often stalls repairs and drives up cost. For many investors, this integrated service model is becoming the preferred route as ageing appliances continue to be one of the biggest sources of reactive maintenance spend.

The partnership also touches on wider compliance pressures. Although appliance upgrades are not part of the headline regulatory landscape, agents report that energy-efficient equipment can reduce disputes during check-ins and improve EPC outcomes. With the Government signalling that energy performance rules may resurface after the next review period, portfolio owners are already positioning themselves to avoid last-minute spending spikes.

Hello Neighbour’s Co-Founder and CEO, Richard Jenkins, said the deal represents “a clear route to quality products at genuine value,” emphasising that homes will be “ready sooner” and tenants will experience a smoother start to their tenancy.

Market observers note that standards are rising fast. A Manchester lettings director recently commented that well-specified homes “are being relet days quicker than those with dated, unreliable appliances,” adding that time-to-market is becoming a decisive factor in regional competition.

Portfolio management and maintenance efficiency

Hello Neighbour’s model already blends technology with hands-on support, managing over 10,000 monthly viewing enquiries and helping owners let more than 4,500 homes. Its decision to consolidate product sourcing and installation continues that philosophy of removing friction from routine management.

For those with multiple properties, this type of centralised purchasing can significantly improve predictability. Standardising appliance brands reduces the number of repair callouts; using one installation provider cuts coordination time; and pre-agreed pricing helps avoid sudden cost spikes. These incremental efficiencies often become meaningful over a year, particularly for owners of mortgaged homes facing higher operating costs since 2022.

Currys Business, part of Europe’s largest electrical retail group, says the partnership gives landlords access to enterprise-level support previously geared toward commercial clients. Its installation teams are trained to work in occupied and vacant homes, helping reduce delays linked to tenant availability – a recurring pain point for many property managers.

Housing market outlook and investor confidence

Although this announcement isn’t tied to sales or rent data, it plays into a broader conversation about investor sentiment. With refinancing pressures continuing into 2025 and maintenance inflation still running above CPI in many regions, operational savings are becoming a core part of landlords’ long-term strategies.

Small efficiencies – fewer void days, quicker appliance swaps, consistent installation standards – compound over time. Many investors are now looking for these predictable back-office gains to help offset rising tax and finance costs. Partnerships of this type may also encourage more landlords to professionalise their approach to portfolio maintenance, reducing unexpected expenses and improving overall resilience.

Owners letting through Hello Neighbour can access the new Currys Business offer directly at hello-neighbour.com/currys, giving them a clearer route to appliance upgrades without the usual administrative overhead.

Editor’s view

This partnership signals a quiet but important shift: landlord margins are now increasingly protected not by rent increases, but by operational efficiency. As we head toward 2026 – a period likely to include more regulatory change and further interest rate recalibration – deals that tighten maintenance processes may prove more impactful than headline policy moves. The open question is whether other letting platforms will adopt similar models, creating a new industry standard for property upkeep.

Author: Editorial team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance.

Published: 4 December 2025

Sources: Hello Neighbour press release; Currys Business corporate details; ONS property condition insights; industry lettings commentary.

