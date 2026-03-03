Landlords get HHSRS inspection tool ahead of RRA enforcement

Landlords and letting agents can now align their property inspections with council enforcement standards using a new template built around the Housing Health and Safety Rating System.

Property management software platform Inventory Base has launched an HHSRS-compliant inspection template that mirrors the statutory hazard framework used by local authorities. The tool covers all 29 hazard categories defined under the Housing Act 2004 and classifies risks into Category 1 or Category 2 bands.

Council enforcement model now available to landlords

Sian Hemming-Metcalfe, operations director at Inventory Base, said landlords need to inspect against the same risk model councils use. “HHSRS is the framework councils use to decide whether a home is genuinely safe,” she said.

“If landlords and agents aren’t inspecting against that same risk model, serious hazards can be missed – and that puts tenant health at risk long before enforcement ever enters the picture.”

The timing is significant. With the Renters’ Rights Act commencing in May 2026, local authorities gain expanded powers to inspect rental properties and issue civil penalties for non-compliance. The Act adopts HHSRS as the framework for defining statutory hazards.

2.1 million homes contain serious hazards

English Housing Survey data shows approximately 9 percent of homes in England contain at least one Category 1 hazard – around 2.1 million properties. When a council identifies a Category 1 hazard, it is legally required to take action. Common hazards include excess cold, falls on stairs, damp and mould, and fire risks.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s February report on Decent Homes compliance, which found 726,000 rental homes may fail the incoming standard by 2030. Previous HHSRS data showed thousands of HMOs were flagged for serious hazards.

Hemming-Metcalfe added that structured HHSRS assessments will become core to responsible portfolio management. “Scrutiny will intensify and property managers need to be ready – not only identifying risks but managing them proactively across the full property lifecycle.” For more information on the template, visit Inventory Base.

What this means for landlords

If you self-manage: Consider adopting HHSRS-structured inspections now rather than waiting for council scrutiny under the RRA.

Consider adopting HHSRS-structured inspections now rather than waiting for council scrutiny under the RRA. If you use agents: Ask whether their inspection reports cover all 29 HHSRS hazard categories – many standard check-ins do not.

Ask whether their inspection reports cover all 29 HHSRS hazard categories – many standard check-ins do not. Watch for: Category 1 hazards require mandatory council action – proactive identification lets you fix issues before enforcement.

Category 1 hazards require mandatory council action – proactive identification lets you fix issues before enforcement. HMO landlords: Higher occupancy means higher scrutiny. Ensure common areas and fire safety meet HHSRS standards.

Higher occupancy means higher scrutiny. Ensure common areas and fire safety meet HHSRS standards. Bottom line: The inspection framework councils use is now available to landlords. Using it creates a defensible compliance trail.

Editor’s view

Most landlord inspections check the obvious – smoke alarms, gas certificates, visible damage. HHSRS goes deeper, covering 29 hazard categories that councils use when deciding whether to take action. Having a tool that mirrors enforcement standards is sensible preparation. When the RRA lands, landlords who can demonstrate structured safety assessments will be in a stronger position than those relying on informal check-ins.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 3 March 2026

Sources: Inventory Base, English Housing Survey

Related reading: Thousands of HMOs flagged for serious hazards as landlords urged to act

