Landlords face stricter pet rules under the Renters’ Rights Act

Landlords in England are being told they must follow new rules when responding to tenant pet requests under the Renters’ Rights Act. The government has now issued official guidance outlining when refusal is allowed, how long landlords have to respond and what evidence may be required – placing added pressure on landlord administration and compliance.

Landlords must respond within fixed deadlines and justify refusal

Under the new rules, tenants can legally request permission to keep a pet, and landlords can only refuse if the reason is considered reasonable. The government says each request must be assessed individually and not rejected automatically.

Requests must be made in writing, including a description of the proposed pet. Once received, the landlord has 28 days to respond in writing. If further information is required – for example size, breed or behaviour – the request for clarification must be made within the same 28-day window. After the tenant replies, the landlord then has seven days to make a final decision.

If a landlord fails to respond on time, the tenant can apply to the court to challenge the silence – a development that may create administrative risk for those managing multiple properties or relying on letting agents.

A government example explains the process:

“Your tenant asks if they can have a dog. You will have 28 days to respond… you ask the tenant within the 28 days. They reply and tell you it’s a small dog that is trained. You then have the remainder of the 28 days or an extra seven days to respond with your final decision, whichever is later.”

Rules set out when landlords can refuse – and when they cannot

Government guidance lists several situations where refusal is considered reasonable, including:

Another tenant in the building has a medically recognised allergy

The property is unsuitable for large animals or multiple pets

The pet is illegal to own

Leasehold rules prohibit pets

However, the guidance confirms landlords cannot refuse simply because:

They personally dislike pets

A previous tenant caused damage with a pet

They are worried a pet might cause future issues

They believe pets could affect future letting prospects

Landlords must also be aware that if permission is granted once, it cannot later be revoked unless the grounds change significantly. If tenants want an additional pet, they must make a new request and follow the same process.

Tenants are also entitled to challenge refusals through internal complaints or the court process if they believe the landlord acted unreasonably.

Financial protection: what landlords can claim

The government has confirmed landlords will still be able to deduct costs for pet-related damage from the deposit. However, they cannot double-claim through both deposit deductions and insurance.

As previously reported by sector commentators, the government rejected amendments that would have allowed landlords to take an additional three-week pet deposit, and confirmed landlords cannot require pet insurance as a condition of approval.

This leaves many landlords questioning whether repair costs and risk exposure remain adequately protected – especially in higher-value or furnished rentals.

One letting agent recently commented publicly that the rule change is:

“Another example of tenant-focused reform where the practical and financial responsibility still sits entirely with the landlord.”

Editor’s view

The new pet rules are another example of legislation shifting operational risk and administrative responsibility toward landlords. While many tenants will welcome clarity, the pressure sits squarely on those who must enforce compliance – not those making the request. With strict timelines, legal routes for disputes and limited financial protection, landlords will need strong processes and documentation discipline to stay safe. The bigger question is whether policymakers recognise that risk without balance ultimately discourages supply.

Author: Editorial team – UK landlord and buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 20 November 2025

Sources: HM Government Renters’ Rights Act guidance

Related reading: Renters’ Rights Act rollout gives landlords limited time to prepare