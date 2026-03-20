Landlords face £7,000 fine for missing RRA information sheet deadline

The government has published an official information sheet on the Renters’ Rights Act that landlords must provide to all tenants by 31 May 2026 – or face fines of up to £7,000.

The document, released today, outlines key changes introduced by the Renters’ Rights Act, including the abolition of fixed-term tenancies, rules on rent increases, and new possession grounds taking effect from 1 May.

Which landlords must act

The requirement applies to landlords with assured or assured shorthold tenancies that were created before 1 May 2026 and have a wholly or partly written record of terms – including any written tenancy agreement.

A copy of the information sheet must be given to every tenant named on the tenancy agreement. Landlords who use a letting agent to manage their property should note that the agent is responsible for providing the sheet – even if the landlord has already done so.

The government has confirmed that landlords are not required to change or reissue any existing written tenancy agreement.

Delivery rules landlords must follow

The information sheet must be provided in one of two ways: a printed hard copy delivered by post or by hand, or a PDF sent electronically as an attachment via email or text message.

Sending a link to the PDF via email or text is not valid and will not meet the requirement. The information sheet can be downloaded from the government website.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s February report on landlord preparedness, which found three in four landlords still unsure how the RRA would affect their properties. The new information sheet requirement adds a further compliance obligation with just six weeks until the first phase of the Act takes effect.

Student landlord guidance

The government also published guidance for student landlords using the new Ground 4A possession route. From 1 May 2026 to 30 July 2026, landlords can give tenants two months’ notice to end a tenancy under Ground 4A. After 30 July 2026, the notice period increases to at least four months.

Student landlords have until 31 May 2026 to formally write to tenants to end tenancies using this ground.

Propertymark recently issued its own tenant guide as the industry prepares for the regulatory shift, highlighting the scale of change facing both landlords and letting agents.

What this means for landlords

If you have existing tenancies: Download and distribute the information sheet to every named tenant before 31 May 2026 – as a printed copy or PDF attachment, not a link.

Download and distribute the information sheet to every named tenant before 31 May 2026 – as a printed copy or PDF attachment, not a link. If you use a letting agent: Confirm your agent will handle distribution – they are legally responsible for providing the sheet, even if you have already done so.

Confirm your agent will handle distribution – they are legally responsible for providing the sheet, even if you have already done so. Watch for: The 31 May 2026 deadline carries a potential £7,000 fine for non-compliance – add it to your compliance calendar now.

The 31 May 2026 deadline carries a potential £7,000 fine for non-compliance – add it to your compliance calendar now. Bottom line: This is a straightforward requirement but one that carries serious penalties. Act early to avoid last-minute issues.

Editor’s view

Six weeks out from implementation, the government is finally providing landlords with the paperwork they need – and a fine if they fail to use it. The £7,000 penalty for what is essentially an information leaflet may seem heavy-handed, but it signals how seriously enforcement will be taken under the new regime. Landlords would be wise to treat this as a dress rehearsal for the compliance culture ahead.

📘 Renters’ Rights Act: Complete Landlord Guide Everything you need to know about the new rules – 1 May 2026 Read the Full Guide →

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 20 March 2026

Sources: Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

Related reading: Three in four landlords unprepared as RRA deadline looms

