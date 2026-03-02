Landlords can claim £500 grants to install EV chargers

Landlords can now claim grants of up to £500 to install electric vehicle chargers at their rental properties, with the National Residential Landlords Association urging members to take advantage of the scheme before funding rules change next month.

The grant, offered through the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV), covers around half the typical installation cost and represents a 40 percent increase in funding compared to previous levels. The scheme remains available until March 2027 and aims to help landlords meet growing tenant demand for EV charging infrastructure.

Nine in ten landlords willing to install chargers

The NRLA says almost nine in ten landlords with a suitable property would install EV charge points if a tenant requests the work. Ben Beadle, chief executive of the NRLA, said the association welcomed the government’s plans to encourage wider installation across the rental sector.

“Given the extent of landlords’ willingness to provide them, we welcome the Government’s plans to encourage more widespread installation of these points across the sector,” Beadle said. “We urge landlords to make best use of the grants now available where it is feasible for them to do so.”

The push comes as industry bodies have warned that landlords need more support to meet energy efficiency requirements, with the government’s proposed EPC reforms expected to place additional demands on property owners.

Application process changing in April

Landlords wishing to apply before the end of March should use the OZEV portal. From 1 April 2026, applications must be made through the government’s Find a Grant service.

The grant is available to landlords who own residential properties where off-street parking exists. Properties must have dedicated parking for residents to qualify, and the charger must be installed by an OZEV-approved installer.

What this means for landlords

If you have off-street parking: Check eligibility now – the £500 grant covers nearly half of typical installation costs and could make your property more attractive to EV-driving tenants.

Check eligibility now – the £500 grant covers nearly half of typical installation costs and could make your property more attractive to EV-driving tenants. Watch for: The application process changes on 1 April 2026. Apply via the OZEV portal before month end or use Find a Grant from April onwards.

The application process changes on 1 April 2026. Apply via the OZEV portal before month end or use Find a Grant from April onwards. Bottom line: With tenant demand for EV charging growing and energy efficiency becoming a regulatory focus, this grant offers a practical way to future-proof rental properties.

Editor’s view

This is exactly the kind of practical support landlords need. Rather than imposing new costs, the government is offering financial help to make rental homes more sustainable. With EV sales rising and energy efficiency rules tightening, landlords who act now will be better positioned for the changes ahead.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 2 March 2026

Sources: NRLA, Office for Zero Emission Vehicles

