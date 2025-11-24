Landlords accelerate notices ahead of Section 21 phase-out

Landlord Action has reported its busiest month in more than two years, after a sharp rise in landlords serving notices ahead of the Renters’ Rights Act. With Section 21 now confirmed for phase-out from May 2026, many landlords are acting early to protect control, manage arrears and decide whether to retain or exit properties.

Section 21 timeline driving landlord behaviour

Instructions for eviction notices rose 62% year-on-year in September 2025, according to Landlord Action, with strong growth seen across both Section 21 and hybrid Section 21/Section 8 pathways. Founder Paul Shamplina says the spike reflects a simple reality – when rules change, landlords act decisively rather than leave outcomes to chance.

“It’s no surprise we had such a busy September,” he said. “Landlords have known the abolition of Section 21 was coming for years, but now that implementation is certain, many have been taking action to regain control before the new regime takes effect.”

For some, the reason is strategic consolidation. For others, it’s arrears management, tenant conflict or preparation to sell property at a time when yields are under pressure.

Landlord analysts say this pattern mirrors previous policy cycles – when regulation becomes restrictive, activity increases first, before stabilising.

New tenancy rules and possession reform

From 1st May 2026, all new tenancies will fall under the reformed Section 8 framework, marking one of the most sweeping rewrites of rental law in decades. As Section 21 winds down, landlords will face:

Longer notice periods

Clear restrictions on re-letting after regaining possession

Additional reporting and compliance conditions

Landlords will also be legally required to issue either an updated tenancy agreement or a new government-issued information sheet, depending on the tenancy type.

Shamplina describes the shift as “monumental” and acknowledges the nervousness in the sector:

“For more than 35 years, Section 21 gave landlords a straightforward route to regain possession when they needed to sell, move back in, or end a tenancy that was not working out.”

Court delays fuel concern as market adjusts

Possession times continue to lengthen. According to the Ministry of Justice’s latest Q3 court statistics, the average time from claim to repossession has now reached 27.4 weeks, up from 24.4 weeks last year. Several London boroughs remain hotspots, with Barking and Dagenham recording the highest claim and repossession rates nationwide.

Shamplina argues the system is simply not ready for the pressure increase that the abolition of Section 21 will trigger.

“I have said for years that the court system is in desperate need of investment. We have had promises from both governments, but little has actually changed,” he said. “If dedicated Housing Courts had been delivered back in 2020, we would be in a much stronger position now.”

Mortgage pressures are also shaping behaviour, particularly among highly leveraged landlords or those whose yields have been impacted by rate rises. Market observers report that more portfolio landlords are reviewing performance property by property rather than simply renewing existing tenancies.

Despite this wave of activity, Shamplina is clear that panic is not necessary.

“Landlords who act professionally and keep their compliance and paperwork watertight will still be able to recover possession when they need to,” he said.

Landlord Action expects elevated activity to continue until at least mid-2026, before the sector settles into new legal rhythms.

Editor’s view

Change always creates pressure – and the end of Section 21 marks a turning point rather than a small technical adjustment. The landlords who are preparing early, reviewing paperwork, and strengthening audit trails will be the ones best positioned when the new regime becomes normal.

Author: Editorial team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy and finance

Published: 24 November 2025

Sources: Ministry of Justice Q3 2025 court statistics; Landlord Action; Renters’ Rights Act implementation update

