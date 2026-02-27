Labour MP calls for end to rental sector reform

A Labour backbencher has called for the government to stop introducing further changes to the rental sector, arguing that the Renters’ Rights Act has “knocked confidence” among landlords and investors.

MP says sector needs reassurance

Sean Woodcock, Labour MP for Banbury, wrote in a LabourList article that while tenant protections were long overdue, the cumulative weight of reform had unsettled the housing market.

“The Renters’ Rights Act, Awaab’s Law, and the strengthening of protections for tenants are long overdue. However, they have knocked confidence in the sector,” Woodcock wrote.

He argued that with tenant rights now strengthened in law, landlords needed clarity that no further significant changes were coming. “With the rights of renters now strengthened in law, the sector needs reassurance that further significant changes are off the table,” he said.

Housing supply concerns

Woodcock acknowledged broader challenges facing the housing market, including higher construction costs, labour shortages, and planning delays that have contributed to a slowdown in housing starts.

He noted the closure of Help to Buy in 2022 had removed a key support mechanism for first-time buyers, and suggested Labour should consider ambitious alternatives. In a notable intervention, the MP said the Conservative proposal to scrap stamp duty represented “the level of ambition towards which Labour should aspire.”

The comments come as the Renters’ Rights Act approaches its 1 May implementation date, with many landlords still preparing for the transition to periodic tenancies and the abolition of Section 21 notices.

Industry reaction

The intervention represents a rare public acknowledgement from a government MP that regulatory reform has created uncertainty in the private rented sector. Housing industry bodies have repeatedly warned that landlord exits could accelerate as the Act takes effect.

Woodcock’s constituency of Banbury sits in Oxfordshire, an area of high housing demand and elevated property prices. He described housing as the top issue raised by constituents, above even potholes.

The full article is available on the LabourList website.

Editor’s view

When a Labour MP publicly calls for a pause on rental reform, landlords should take note. The signal is clear: the government knows confidence matters, even if the policy direction remains unchanged. Whether this translates into actual restraint remains to be seen.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 27 February 2026

Sources: LabourList

Related reading: Reform UK pledges to scrap Renters Rights Act if elected

