Khan blasts billionaire landlord over mass Section 21 evictions in London

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called mass eviction notices served by billionaire landlord Asif Aziz’s property company “unacceptable”, demanding an urgent explanation as campaigners suggest it may be one of the capital’s largest displacement events in recent years.

Criterion Capital, owned by Aziz, has reportedly issued Section 21 no-fault eviction notices to tenants across multiple properties including Britannia Point, Delta Point and Emerald House. A Merton councillor has described it as potentially “the largest mass eviction London has seen in recent years”.

Criterion denies wrongdoing

The property company has firmly rejected the allegations, stating the notices are “routine and lawful tenancy matters”. Criterion claims fewer than 5% of its tenants have been served with Section 21 notices, maintaining their actions fall within legal boundaries.

However, the timing has drawn particular scrutiny. Section 21 notices – which allow landlords to evict tenants without providing a reason – will be banned from May under the Renters’ Rights Act, creating a narrow window for landlords wishing to use the mechanism before it disappears entirely.

Khan demands answers

In a formal letter to Aziz, Khan said he was “appalled” by reports of the evictions. “Forcing Londoners out of their homes without good reason is deeply troubling,” the Mayor stated, requesting an urgent explanation from the billionaire property owner.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s recent coverage of growing industry tensions ahead of the RRA implementation, with agents reporting a 47% surge in complaints as the sector adjusts to incoming changes.

What this means for landlords

Section 21 deadline approaching: Any landlord planning to use no-fault eviction must act before May when the ban takes effect under the RRA.

Large-scale Section 21 use is attracting political and media attention – even lawful evictions may face public criticism. Bottom line: The window for no-fault evictions is closing fast, but using it at scale carries growing scrutiny.

Editor’s view

Criterion’s position that these are “routine” matters may be legally accurate, but the optics of mass evictions weeks before Section 21 is banned will fuel arguments that the mechanism was always ripe for abuse. Landlords using the provision legitimately should expect continued political pressure until the RRA fully beds in.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 3 March 2026

Sources: BritBrief, Mayor of London

