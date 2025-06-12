House prices leap 17% near Horse Guards Parade

Property values surrounding one of London’s most iconic royal landmarks have soared, according to new figures released just days before this year’s Trooping the Colour. Homes in the SW1A postcode—covering Horse Guards Parade, Buckingham Palace and parts of The Mall—have climbed by a striking 17.3% in the past 12 months, outpacing the broader London market by a wide margin.

New analysis from estate agency Foxtons reveals the regal postcode now commands £785 per square foot, a 25% premium compared to the capital’s average, reflecting ongoing demand for trophy properties in central London. For landlords, this is a timely reminder that location, heritage, and prestige still reign supreme in a market where long-term gains are far from ceremonial.

Royal pageantry and property power

While the capital prepares for the Sovereign’s official birthday celebrations—with over 1,400 parading troops, 200 horses, and an RAF fly-past—the streets surrounding Horse Guards Parade aren’t just echoing with military steps. They’re attracting a steady march of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and global investors keen to claim a share of central London’s most historic addresses.

Jean Jameson, Chief Sales Officer at Foxtons, was clear about the area’s enduring appeal:

“Trooping the Colour is a fantastic tradition that encompasses everything that is great about London, our military service people, and the Royal Family. But it’s not just this tradition that has stood the test of time, with the property market surrounding the Mall and Horse Guards Parade remaining one of, if not the most, prestigious and sought after on the global stage.”

The neighbouring SW1Y postcode—just the other side of The Mall—also saw notable growth of 8.2% year-on-year, with prices now averaging £767 per square foot. In comparison, average London property values have crept up by just 1.3% over the same period.

Prime growth defies wider market slowdown

This latest data comes as welcome news for landlords and investors contending with a cooling rental yield environment, stricter compliance measures, and political uncertainty. For those holding assets in central London, particularly in heritage hotspots like SW1A, the capital appreciation alone offers compelling reasons to hold firm.

Property expert and investor Tim Collins, who has let homes across Westminster and Pimlico for over a decade, said:

“These price rises confirm what landlords have always known—location isn’t just about convenience, it’s about confidence. Areas with international cachet, ceremonial significance, and tight planning controls will always perform. You might get regulation headaches elsewhere, but in the top postcodes, capital growth does the talking.”

Indeed, while parts of the UK rental market are softening and mortgage rates remain stubbornly high, landlords in central zones are finding value in long-term appreciation—especially where local and overseas demand overlap.

What does this mean for landlords evaluating their next move? Simply put, it reinforces a principle many seasoned investors live by: prestige neighbourhoods often weather storms better than emerging ones. While interest rates, rent caps, and energy rules are a concern, strong capital appreciation like that seen around Horse Guards Parade offers a welcome buffer.