Hiscox survey finds just 5% of renters unhappy with landlords

Only 5 percent of renters report having a negative experience with their landlord, according to new research from specialist insurer Hiscox published ahead of the Renters’ Rights Act coming into force in May 2026.

The survey of 728 British renters found nearly a quarter (24 percent) describe their relationship with their landlord as friendly, with another 24 percent calling it professional. A further 30 percent say they feel neutral towards their landlord – suggesting the majority of tenancies are functioning without significant friction.

Privacy tops tenant priorities

To understand what strengthens or damages tenant relationships, Hiscox analysed more than 1,000 tenant-landlord conversations on Reddit. The analysis used upvotes as a measure of how widely each topic resonates with renters online.

Respecting tenant privacy emerged as the most valued landlord trait, accounting for 59 percent of total upvotes in positive discussions. Responsiveness to repair requests came second at 16 percent, followed by clear communication (13 percent), fair rent pricing and transparency (10 percent), and providing a safe environment (2 percent). For landlords looking to build strong tenant relationships, these findings offer practical guidance on where to focus attention.

Repairs dominate tenant frustrations

On the flip side, the Reddit analysis revealed that neglected repairs are the single biggest source of tenant frustration. Nearly half (49 percent) of complaints focused on landlords failing to address maintenance issues promptly. Other common grievances included failure to comply with legal obligations (20 percent), unfair rent increases or hidden charges (14 percent), unclear communication (10 percent), excessive inspections (6 percent), and unfairly withheld deposits (2 percent).

Michael Dear, Landlord Insurance Product Lead at Hiscox, said: “These findings highlight the issues driving conversation amongst tenants when it comes to their landlords: privacy, responsiveness, and open communication. It’s clear that small, thoughtful actions like respecting boundaries, addressing repairs promptly, and being transparent about rent, can have a huge impact on tenant satisfaction.”

He added: “Landlords who prioritise these behaviours not only create a more positive renting experience but also build stronger, longer-lasting relationships with their tenants.”

RRA changes raise stakes for landlords

The research comes as the rental sector prepares for major reform. The Renters’ Rights Act, due to come into force on 1 May 2026, will abolish Section 21 no-fault evictions, convert all fixed-term tenancies to rolling periodic agreements, limit rent increases to once per year, and ban rental bidding wars.

Dear said: “Strong, respectful relationships between landlords and tenants make a real difference to how long tenancies last. With the Renters’ Rights Act coming into force, those everyday behaviours matter even more. Landlords who get the basics right are likely to find it easier to build trust and avoid problems as the rules change.”

The full research is available on the Hiscox website.

Editor’s view

This research offers a reality check for those who assume landlord-tenant relations are universally fraught. With just 5 percent of renters reporting negative experiences, the picture is more nuanced than headlines often suggest. For landlords, the message is clear: privacy, prompt repairs, and honest communication are the foundations of retention – and will matter even more once the RRA reshapes the eviction landscape.

Published: 20 February 2026

Sources: Hiscox

