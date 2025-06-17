High HMO demand highlights housing gap despite councillor backlash

Landlords in Hull are defending the role of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) after local councillor Paul Drake-Davis branded their growth a threat to “the social fabric of streets and communities”. The Liberal Democrat housing cabinet member raised concerns about the concentration of HMOs in parts of the city, where he claims they make up nearly 50% of properties on some streets.

But industry voices are pushing back — pointing out that HMOs remain vital for affordability in a city where rental demand far outstrips available supply. With more than 2,000 registered HMOs in Hull and an ongoing squeeze on single-tenancy housing, many argue that these shared homes are propping up the lower end of the market.

Landlords say HMOs meet a real need

Local developer and letting agent Jason Kay, who specialises in shared accommodation, argues HMOs are being unfairly targeted. “We’re living in a society where people need this level of housing,” he told the BBC. He also noted that council restrictions are blocking new supply, which in turn “leaves substandard housing prevalent.”

His point is backed up by current legislation: since 2018, HMOs with five or more residents must be licensed under national law. These licences come with strict compliance checks, including minimum room sizes, safety standards, and regular inspections — protections designed to raise standards across the sector.

Nationally, the NRLA (National Residential Landlords Association) has also weighed in, warning that “excessive regulation, coupled with high interest rates, inconsistent licensing, and punitive tax policies” is forcing many landlords to scale back or sell up entirely. That reduces the availability of safe, compliant HMOs at precisely the time renters need them most.

Diverse residents and mixed opinions

According to Hull City Council, around 1,000 HMOs currently house five or more people, with another 1,000 smaller shared homes for three or four residents. On top of that, 1,550 converted flats could technically qualify as HMOs under planning and housing rules. These properties play a significant role in accommodating students, young professionals, and those on lower incomes who cannot afford sole occupancy.

Resident experiences, as ever, are mixed. One neighbour complained of antisocial behaviour and fly-tipping linked to an HMO on her street, describing “lots of fights and screaming” and frequent police visits. But another tenant, speaking anonymously, praised her HMO setup: “It’s affordable, the bills are included, and it’s the only way I can live close to work without taking on debt.”

Planning rules stifle new housing

Hull’s planning department currently imposes Article 4 restrictions in designated areas, meaning landlords must obtain planning permission before converting family homes into HMOs. While intended to preserve community balance, critics argue this creates a bottleneck, driving up rents and pushing tenants into unregulated or poor-quality alternatives.

Landlords also face mounting red tape — from mandatory licensing fees to ever-tightening safety regulations. For many small-scale operators, this has made continued investment in HMO stock financially unviable, despite the sector’s clear utility.

At a time when affordable housing is in chronic short supply, HMOs remain one of the few viable options for renters on modest incomes. Instead of demonising landlords or relying on planning restrictions alone, councils might do better to work with responsible providers to raise standards and meet demand. Because for thousands of renters across Hull and beyond, shared housing isn’t a problem — it’s a lifeline.