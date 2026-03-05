Hammock and QuickBooks launch integrated MTD solution for landlords

Property accounting platform Hammock and Intuit QuickBooks have launched an integrated solution aimed at landlords facing quarterly reporting requirements under Making Tax Digital for Income Tax.

Integration targets landlords with mixed income

The partnership, unveiled at Intuit’s London Get Connected event, connects Hammock’s property-focused accounting tools with QuickBooks’ small business platform. The integration addresses a specific compliance challenge: landlords who also run self-employed businesses must now track and report multiple income streams under MTD for IT.

The two systems link via a deep connection that allows users to move between platforms without duplicating data or manual transfers. Hammock handles foreign, joint and multi-property portfolios, while QuickBooks manages sole trader accounting and simpler landlord setups.

From April 2026, landlords earning over £50,000 in gross rental income must submit quarterly digital returns to HMRC. The threshold drops to £30,000 from April 2027.

Accountants face operational pressure

The integration responds to growing complexity facing accountancy practices. Clients with rental properties alongside self-employment, or those with jointly owned or multiple properties, require compliant digital records across distinct income categories.

Manoj Varsani MBE, CEO of Hammock, said: “MTD for IT represents one of the most significant changes to personal tax compliance in a generation. For accountants, the challenge isn’t simply quarterly submissions - it’s managing multiple income streams accurately and efficiently.”

Varsani added: “Our partnership with QuickBooks reflects a shared commitment to supporting the profession with practical, scalable solutions. Landlords benefit from specialist property accounting, and sole traders benefit from best-in-class business accounting.”

Julien Decot, Director of International Business Development and Strategy at Intuit, said the priority was providing an end-to-end solution for accountants delivering MTD for IT obligations on a single platform.

What this means for landlords

If you earn over £50,000 in rental income: MTD for IT applies from April 2026 - quarterly digital submissions become mandatory.

MTD for IT applies from April 2026 - quarterly digital submissions become mandatory. If you have mixed income: Landlords with self-employment alongside property need software that handles both streams compliantly.

Landlords with self-employment alongside property need software that handles both streams compliantly. Watch for: The £30,000 threshold arrives in April 2027, catching many more landlords.

The £30,000 threshold arrives in April 2027, catching many more landlords. Bottom line: Software integrations like this aim to reduce friction, but preparation should start now - not weeks before the deadline.

Editor’s view

MTD for IT preparation has been slow across the landlord sector, with many still relying on spreadsheets or paper records. Integrations like this may help those with more complex affairs, but the real test comes when quarterly deadlines hit. Landlords earning near the thresholds should be planning now - waiting until April 2026 leaves little margin for error.

