Greenwich Council offers landlords guaranteed rent and £15k grants

Private landlords with properties in southeast London are being encouraged to lease or rent to Royal Greenwich Council, which is offering guaranteed rent, free property management, and grants of up to £15,000 to bring homes up to standard. The scheme is part of the council’s efforts to reduce its reliance on temporary accommodation and find long-term homes for local families at risk of homelessness.

Secure returns with zero fees and hassle-free management

Royal Greenwich’s revamped landlord scheme is actively seeking private sector partners to house individuals and families currently on the housing register. The council says its offer includes “attractive options” for landlords, such as monthly rent paid in advance—even during void periods—and full property management. There are no commission or letting fees, and landlords can choose either to lease their property directly to the council or rent it out with tenant-matching support.

Councillor Pat Slattery, Cabinet Member for Housing Management, Neighbourhoods and Homelessness, stressed the need for more private rental properties, stating: “We’re looking for more private sector landlords to help us tackle the housing crisis by renting or leasing their properties to us for people and families that really need a stable home.”

Under the scheme, landlords can opt for leasing contracts between two and five years, with long-term agreements of up to ten years or more also available. The leasing model removes the typical burdens of tenancy management, as the council becomes responsible for finding tenants, handling rent collection, and maintaining the property.

Grants up to £15,000 offered to bring homes up to standard

In a notable boost for landlords whose properties require updates, the council is offering improvement grants worth up to £15,000. These funds can be used to bring properties up to the borough’s required standards—an offer that could prove particularly appealing given current inflationary pressures on repair and refurbishment costs.

The scheme also includes free landlord training and support aimed at helping participants strengthen their property business. As housing pressures continue to mount in London, this kind of partnership approach is being championed as a sustainable solution.

Councillor Slattery added: “We want people to have access to a safe and secure home that meets their needs… we’ll work with [landlords] to provide the homes our residents really need.”

Currently, fewer than 50 households remain in hotels or B&Bs within the borough—down from higher figures seen in previous years—yet demand for permanent housing continues to rise.

London landlords gain more control and reliable income

For landlords, the appeal of a stable, council-backed income with minimal involvement is hard to ignore. Especially in uncertain economic times, guaranteed rent without the risks of tenant turnover, arrears, or unexpected void periods is a significant draw. And with no letting agents to pay or commissions to deduct, landlords keep more of what they earn.

One local landlord who joined the scheme last year shared: “It’s been a great experience so far. I don’t have to chase rent or worry about voids—the money comes in every month like clockwork. The council even helped with a few upgrades to the flat, which increased the value.”

Landlords with properties in Royal Greenwich or nearby boroughs are being encouraged to get in touch with the council directly to explore their options. Whether it’s a single flat or a portfolio of properties, the scheme appears designed with flexibility in mind.